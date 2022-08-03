HARKER HEIGHTS — The Armed Services YMCA in Harker Heights, 110 Mountain Lion Road, hosted their fourth Back to School Healthy Kids Day on Saturday and, according to officials, broke an attendance record of those who made their way to the Kids Day event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Armed Services YMCA-Killeen Marketing Director Lillian Bruner told the Herald Monday that the updated total number of people who attended did exceed 3,000.
“Last year, under COVID reductions, the crowd numbered 1,500,” Bruner said. “It’s hard to gauge precisely the number of those who came and went throughout the entire day, but we are thrilled that the attendance was beyond our expectations.”
The event focused on pre-kindergarten through middle school students. It was open to the public and included parents and entire families.
Bruner told the Herald, “We’re in a rather unique and enjoyable position in that we are a member of the Armed Services YMCA-Killeen; however, unlike our other branches of the Armed Services YMCA, we have our own special facility and are an extremely large organization and have amenities that allows us to operate in similar fashion to other traditional YMCAs but are independent of them. The Armed Services component of that is our core programs and services are geared specifically toward strengthening active military families.
“A total of 25-30 vendors filled the gymnasium inside and were joined outside by inflatable bounce houses, U.S. Army vehicles, the Harker Heights Fire Department and Police Department, free snow cones from Kona Ice and a disc jockey,” said Bruner.
The vendors inside showcased both Armed Services YMCA programs and a plethora of community-wide resources and services.
The event became a reality with the help of several sponsors including USAA, Smile Doctors, Texas Materials Group, Kona Ice and Seton Medical Center.
As children entered the gym, they were handed a bingo card that listed all the vendors. As the students visited each booth, the vendors marked the card indicating they had visited that vendor location.
Bruner said, “When the children completed visiting all the vendors, they took their card and handed it to the workers at the USAA table and received a free back pack and T-shirt.”
USAA provided the backpacks. Smile Doctors sponsored the T-shirt giveaway.
“A large number of vendors provided trinkets and prizes of all kinds so it was quite a sight to see the children carrying home their goodie bags, a back pack plus a brand new T-shirt,” according to Bruner.
Bruner said her first day of work as marketing director with the Armed Services YMCA was at the Kids Day last year. She has come full circle and had been here one year on July 24.
