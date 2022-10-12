A drug dealer and member of a criminal street gang has been convicted and will spend the next 20 years in federal prison in relation to the case of a Fort Hood soldier who died after ingesting tablets containing fentanyl, Army investigators announced.
Agents from Criminal Investigation Division’s Central Texas Field Office, “working with the Bell County Texas Organized Crime Unit and the Killeen Texas Police Department, conducted undercover operations and were able to gather sufficient evidence against a known local drug dealer and member of a criminal street gang, Zytrell Horton, to convict and sentence him to 20 years in federal custody for distributing fentanyl,” according to an Army CID news release issued last week.
In April 2022, a soldier stationed at Fort Hood was found deceased in his on-post quarters, according to the release.
“A preliminary investigation by Army CID suggested a drug overdose and upon closer examination it was found that the soldier ingested counterfeit Percocet tablets that contained fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine,” the released stated.
The release did not provide the name of the soldier who died.
Special Agent in Charge Maria Thomas said, “This case shows CID, along with our law enforcement partners, is dedicated to bringing justice to those that harm the public, and members of the Department of the Army, through the distribution of fentanyl. CID remains committed to protecting the force, and the public, from the scourge of the fentanyl epidemic.”
Army CID is charged with investigating felony level offenses with a U.S. Army interest. Keeping illegal drugs out of the Army’s formations and keeping soldiers, civilians and family members safe is of utmost importance, according to CID. “CID does so through the employment of highly trained special agents and support personnel, the operation of a certified forensic laboratory, computer crimes specialists, polygraph services, criminal intelligence collection and analysis and a variety of other services associated with law enforcement activities,” according to the release.
“If you or someone you know is suffering from addiction, contact your local Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) or call 210-466-0985,” according to the release. “For more information about CID or to report a crime, go to www.cid.army.mil.”
