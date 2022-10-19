recylcing

The R3P is a recycling initiative that was launched by the Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works and the Fort Hood Family Housing. This allows families living in on-post housing to put their recyclables into a 96-gallon recycle container without having to sort items. 

 (U.S. Army Photo by Eric Franklin, Fort Hood Public Affairs)

Fort Hood Family Housing is making curbside recycling easy and convenient for residents here across post with the Fort Hood Residents Recycle Responsibly Program, the R3P started Sept. 27, which provides weekly pick at homes in family housing.

“It feels very good to have the program up and going again,” Jack Fullerton president of Resident Advisory Board and resident to Pershing Park. “I like to be able to recycle and it helps the military community not just the environment.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.