Army Futures Command releases (AFC) Army Medical Modernization Strategy

AUSTIN — U.S. Army Futures Command released a comprehensive Army Medical Modernization Strategy on Thursday that clarifies the vision and enhances the cohesion of future force health care activities.
“Soldiers are at the heart of our mission. Putting in the work now to ensure that soldiers have access to cutting-edge health care equipment and resources for years to come is a core element of Army modernization,” said Lt. Gen. James M. Richardson, acting commanding general of Army Futures Command.
“The Army Medical Modernization Strategy is important because it describes in detail how the Army will work alongside the Joint Force to provide outstanding health care to the Future Force. The strategy calls for activities that will increase our ability to deliver agile emergency medicine on the battlefield, maintain well-equipped hospitals and medical facilities at home and overseas, and support and develop highly talented health care personnel,” Richardson explained.
The 20-page strategy document seeks to improve the integration and modernization of mission-critical medical resources and proficiencies to ensure the Army Health System is well-equipped to provide highly adaptive and effective care on and off the battlefield for years to come.
The strategy will guide the requirements, priorities and direction of Army medical modernization efforts, including in areas of advanced medical research and Army Health System doctrine, organization, training, materiel, leadership and education, personnel, facilities and policy analysis.
Developed by Army Futures Command headquarters in collaboration with multiple Army and Department of Defense medical organizations and stakeholders, the Army Medical Modernization Strategy fully aligns with and supports the Army Modernization Strategy.
Richardson signed the strategy document during a ceremony at Army Futures Command headquarters in Austin on the afternoon of July 7. Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, Army Surgeon General and commanding general of U.S. Army Medical Command and Col. James Jones, director of the Medical Capability Development and Integration Directorate at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, were in attendance at the event.
