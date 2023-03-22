KILLEEN — The city of Killeen Fire Department and the Fort Hood Fire Department were presented the U.S. Army 2022 Community Partnership Award during a city council meeting here March 14.

The Fort Hood Department of Emergency Services and the KFD are partnered with a mutual-aid agreement for emergency management, structural emergencies, wildland fires and swift-water rescue support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.