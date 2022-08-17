MILITARY

WASHINGTON — Since the publication of Army Directive 2020-16, Determination and Reporting of Missing, Absent-Unknown, Absent Without Leave, and Duty Status-Whereabouts Unknown Soldiers, the urgency and timeliness of locating soldiers who are missing from formation has been improved across the force at all levels.

“On a recent trip to Fort Hood, I was privileged to visit the 1st Cavalry Division’s Pegasus Troop where soldier in-processing is taken to a whole new level,” said Hon. Carrie F. Ricci, the Army General Counsel, also a member of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee. “They have made it their priority to know the soldier personally as well as their family support system. I inquired about implementation of the missing soldier protocols, and I was impressed. They are on it — from their families to their battle buddies, soldiers are embraced by their new Army family.”

