JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command hosted the first of its biannual Army People Sync Conferences this year from Feb. 7-10. The conference focused on synchronizing Army efforts to improve and reform the Army People Enterprise to build its Army professionals and ensure the Army is meeting the needs for a Multi-Domain Operations capable force.

Senior leaders across the U.S. Army gathered to discuss topics including talent management, recruiting and retention, the Integrated Personnel and Pay System, and the implementation and modernization of the Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model, or ReARMM, to better prepare the Army of 2030 for competition, crisis and conflict.

