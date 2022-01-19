KILLEEN — The wind blew so hard at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Saturday that the members of the Salado Civil Air Patrol, who posted the colors for those in attendance to say the Pledge of Allegiance, visibly flexed their muscles in a successful effort to keep the flags upright.
The few hundred volunteers who showed up to retrieve the wreaths that had been in place since Nov. 27 recited the pledge and the flags were retired.
Officials with Wreaths for Vets, the organization that organizes the wreath prep and wreath laying in November and the wreath retrieval in January, had postponed the event from Jan. 8 to Saturday due to inclement weather.
Retired Gen. James Thurman, a Salado resident, was one of the few hundred who helped retrieve the wreaths.
“I think it’s a tremendous event to show the gratitude and appreciation for people that are buried out here,” Thurman said. “I for one, as the 4th (Infantry Division) commander in Baghdad for all of 2006, I lost 235 soldiers, 1,354 wounded, 47 amputees — 25 were double (amputees). There’s nothing more important than a soldier.
“This country is fortunate to have the men and women that are willing to sacrifice for this country. I mean, it’s a great tribute to the people that are laid to rest out here. For all the people to come out and realize the service and sacrifice, and it makes me feel very good to have the opportunity to be a part of this.”
Thurman said that he can go to the monuments that display the name of all those killed in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan and he can recall where all of the soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division under his command were when they died and how they died. He even said he feels a sense of responsibility for their deaths.
“I can go to three of those monuments over there and relate to every one of them,” Thurman said, his voice shaking.
He referred to war as “nasty” and “ugly” and said that he never forgets the people that served under his command and what it means to see a young soldier fall in combat.
It is painful memories of the past that has kept retired Master Sgt. Charles Wilson from helping at the events often. Saturday was the second time he has helped at one of the Wreaths for Vets events. He said he came because his wife wanted to help.
“I try to give back when I can, but this is definitely a solemn occasion and solemn event to come out here and help with something that honors veterans,” Wilson said.
During his time in the Army, Wilson said his first combat tour was in 1989.
“I’ve seen everything from civilians die to military die, and then I’ve been on the other end to where I’ve been a casualty affairs officer,” he added.
Despite the stiff winds and the cold weather, those who volunteered appeared to jump straight to action and make quick work of retrieving the more than 12,000 wreaths.
The wreaths will remain in storage until Nov. 19 when they are brought back out to be prepped for the next wreath-laying ceremony, which will be on Nov. 26.
