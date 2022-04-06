After winning several awards during the 20th annual Army Antiterrorism Training Seminar in Washington, D.C., the Fort Hood Force Protection, Security and Intelligence Office was recognized by III Corps and Fort Hood during the Force Protection Executive Meeting at the Lonestar Conference Center here March 23.
On behalf of Lt. Gen. Pat White, III Corps and Fort Hood commanding general, Maj. Gen. Steven Gilland, III Corps and Fort Hood deputy commander, congratulated each person for his or her commitment to the safety of the installation.
“The work that our folks do here at Fort Hood … is important to maintain the safety of our installation and the people who live and work here,” Gilland said.
The Fort Hood Force Protection, Security and Intelligence Office was named the Army’s Best Large Antiterrorism Program for 2021. Joe Tainatongo, lead antiterrorism specialist, was named the winner of the Lt. Col. Ronald C. Francis Best Antiterrorism Program Manager. Four individuals were also named to the Department of the Army’s Antiterrorism Honor Roll for Fiscal Year 2021, presented to those who display outstanding creativity, skill and initiative in support of the Army’s Antiterrorism Program.
The Army only named 20 individuals to the honor roll, four of which are at Fort Hood. Those individuals include: Susan Davis, operations specialist; Victor Hage, plans specialist; Master Sgt. Akinola Oladipo, force protection specialist; and Daniel Spencer, chief of Force Protection and Security.
Gilland said that while they honor the individuals, he knows it was a team effort and thanked everyone who contributed to the awards. The deputy commander said he also recognizes that keeping Fort Hood safe is an ongoing process.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Gilland added. “These folks are doing this every single day, every year, and I think that really matters.”
