One Army spouse and native Ukrainian is aiding the Ukrainian resistance one pastry at a time with decades-old family recipes.
Through her Facebook page, Ukrainian Food, Anastasiia Brownson, of Fort Hood, has raised more than $800 for Ukrainian citizens and soldiers struggling to afford necessities amid the ongoing Russian invasion.
Each week, Brownson offers a new, traditional Ukrainian dish on her social media page. So far, she’s sold pampushky, sweet or garlic rolls; sharlotkas, a light sponge cake with assorted fruit; and piroshki, boat-shaped buns stuffed with custom fillings.
“A lot of people lost their jobs and they cannot work there, so I’m just trying to send them money so they can buy food — anything they need,” she said.
The 27-year-old said she was putting her 8-month-old daughter to sleep in the middle of the night on Feb. 24 when she heard the disturbing news of the Russian invasion.
“My brother told me they heard explosions in Kyiv,” she said. “I really didn’t sleep at all that night.”
Brownson, born and raised in Kyiv, moved to the United States in 2018 to be with her American soldier husband but said she has family and friends still living all over Ukraine.
Unable to leave her daughter, Brownson said she scrambled to find another way to fight back.
“When it all started, I didn’t know how to help,” she said, “It was really hard. I would definitely fight if I didn’t have a little baby — so for the first week I was just super stressed and didn’t know how to help.”
Knowing it would be easier to get money through to Ukraine rather than packages, Brownson decided to sell traditional Ukrainian food in the Fort Hood-Killeen area as a way to raise funds for supplies — food, clothes, blankets, and even helmets for soldiers.
Funds raised through Brownson’s sales are donated to a charity foundation created by her parents, who are Ukrainian pastors. In the past two weeks, Brownson said her parents’ small Ukrainian town has been bombed twice by Russian forces, but she said they have no plans of leaving.
“Not a lot of even Americans understand how important for Ukrainians freedom from Russia is, because they’ve been trying to destroy Ukrainians and Ukrainian culture for centuries,” she said.
When asked what she would tell Russian President Vladimir Putin if given the chance, Brownson laughed, adding her words may not be fit for print.
“I only have bad words in my mind,” she said. “I would say the same as what the Ukrainians told the Russian warship.”
On Feb. 24, on Zmiinyi Island, when asked to surrender, Ukrainian border guards reportedly responded with, “Russian warship, go f--- yourself.”
Brownson said she remains hopeful her homeland will be able to fend off Russia’s advances.
“I only want it to end with a free Ukraine,” she said. “It may take a while, but I know Ukraine will never give up.”
Those interested in donating or purchasing food from Brownson’s shop may do so by visiting https://www.facebook.com/anastasiiabrownson.
