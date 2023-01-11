COPPERAS COVE — Teresa Gorres was born at Fort Hood, grew up in a military family, and married a U.S. Army aviator, but seeing her husband head off to war for the first time in 2003 was a frightening experience, at best.

“It’s scary — it really is,” the 1993 Ellison High School graduate said. “That was probably his shortest deployment, but it felt like the longest. The unknown was the scariest part, I think.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.