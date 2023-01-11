COPPERAS COVE — Teresa Gorres was born at Fort Hood, grew up in a military family, and married a U.S. Army aviator, but seeing her husband head off to war for the first time in 2003 was a frightening experience, at best.
“It’s scary — it really is,” the 1993 Ellison High School graduate said. “That was probably his shortest deployment, but it felt like the longest. The unknown was the scariest part, I think.
“Fortunately, my mom — who lived in Killeen at the time — flew to where we lived in Savannah (Georgia) and stayed. We had our youngest daughter, Gabriella, at the time. I was working as a branch manager for Enterprise Rent-A-Car, and that kept me very busy. We also had close friends that we had made in the company, and I think between all of the spouses, we kept each other busy.
“We didn’t have any communications at all, so when they left in March, they prepared us. We did find out when they made it there safely, through our brigade commander, his wife. He (husband, Jeff) was a company commander at the time, and she was able to trickle (the news) down to the battalion commander, then the company commanders, and we trickled it down to our spouses.
“Once they crossed into country, we didn’t hear anything. We didn’t have any communication again until August. I remember the first aircraft that went down — of course you heard it on the news — and at that time, they were the only aviation unit out there.”
Jeff Gorres, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, recalled:
“The first reported aircraft (an Apache helicopter) that had an issue actually happened to be with one of our sister battalions,” he said. “Thank goodness it wasn’t catastrophic.”
Teresa grew up in a family of eight children, with a father who served 27 years in the Army, but unlike a lot of military kids, she did not have to move from place to place during her formative years.
“My mom had me when she was 41, so I was born later in my dad’s military career,” she said. “I didn’t have to move around as much as my older siblings did. I only moved to Germany and then came back to Fort Hood.”
After high school, Teresa headed off to college at the University of North Texas in Denton, with plans to become a teacher. A math professor convinced her she might be better off in accounting and so she switched her major, finishing her bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.
She went to work as manager for the Enterprise Rent-A-Car outlet in Copperas Cove, and then one day came back from a trip to her brother’s wedding in San Antonio to find a note left on her desk with a customer’s name and number.
“I came back from my trip, and one of my drivers, Eve, had left me a name and a phone number. Well, typically that means an irate customer, or a problem customer, or something like that. There was no other information, so I was asking my employees, ‘OK, y’all need to give me some background, so when I call this customer, I’ll know what I’m dealing with.’
“They were all kind of keeping quiet, chuckling, and I was, like, ‘What is going on?’ Well, it turned out, Eve had met Jeff when he came in to rent a car, and she was trying to set us up.”
Jeff picks up the story:
“I’m a commander working out at West Fort Hood, and my pickup is out in the parking lot,” he said. “I’m catching up on paperwork in my office and all of a sudden, I hear this huge, massive crash. I’m literally a couple hundred meters off the airfield — I’m an aviator; military test pilot, you know — and the worst goes through my mind.
“I didn’t have windows in my office, so I get up from my desk to run outside to see if I could see anything. As I get outside, out of my periphery, there is this big ol’ construction truck. I didn’t think nothing of it. I’m looking on the runway (and) don’t see anything. I’ve been in aircraft accidents and there were no tell-tale signs – no smoke, no nothing. I’m thinking, ‘What the heck was that noise?’
“I turn back and here’s this huge construction truck that had basically run over my pickup truck. A Chevy 1500 Silverado, and it crushed the front end of it. So I needed a rental car.”
Teresa called a couple days after getting the note — she says to discuss an issue with the insurance company that was paying for Jeff’s rental — and agreed to meet that same evening at the old Sandy’s club on FM 439, and the stars collided, so to speak.
“We talked … forever,” she said. “Probably closed down the place. That was October 2000, and we were engaged March 24, 2001, and got married Oct. 13. It definitely was meant to be.”
Jeff agreed.
“It was awesome. Providential.”
Teresa did not have any concerns about marrying a soldier and living the often-transient military lifestyle, but what about her mom, who raised eight kids while holding down the fort as a military wife? What did she think about it?
“Oh, she and Jeff hit it off right off the bat,” Teresa said. “Her main concern was, you know, we were brought up very strong in our (Catholic) faith …”
Jeff, who also grew up a Catholic, chimed in with a smile: “I think the first time I went to church with them sealed the deal.”
Not long after they were married, Jeff was transferred to Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, and that is where he first deployed to the Middle East. He was a captain on the list for promotion to major, and Teresa found herself in a new role as an officer’s wife.
“Coming from a military family, I mostly knew what to expect,” she said. “There was some difference — my dad was enlisted, so he was not an officer — but Jeff’s unit was very welcoming. Then things got serious pretty quickly with Iraq. So there really wasn’t much time to think.”
Said Jeff: “You know, the attack on 9/11 happened, we get married, I’m promotable. Everybody knew what was happening. Everybody knew we were going to go into harm’s way. It was just that nobody was talking about it.”
Along with her own worries, Teresa had to manage the concerns of the couple’s four children during Jeff’s four Middle East deployments — two to Iraq and two to Afghanistan.
“They were definitely scared,” she said, “but at the same time, our kids have always been busy in sports or different community things, volunteering. You name it; they’ve done it. So they were busy … I don’t want to say they never really had a chance to think about it, because they did. But we were also very open and honest with them, as well. Our faith carried us through a lot of the hard times, without a doubt.”
Unlike her husband, whose childhood dream to become an astronaut gave way to a career in Army aviation, Teresa has seen her early aspirations come full circle. When her four kids got a little older, she decided to go back to school and earn her teaching certification, and for the past 14 years, she has worked as a teacher.
She taught preschool for a while, and now teaches third grade in Copperas Cove. Like her husband, 47-year-old Teresa believes everything happens for a reason. She has no regrets whatsoever about the twists and turns life took over the years, and she is happy to be living in central Texas.
“Everything we went through … it made me stronger, for sure,” she said. “More independent. And a lot of that we try to teach our four kids. Gabriella, being the oldest, is the one who was affected the most, I think. But all four of our kids really are pretty strong, independent kids.
“Initially, I wanted to be a teacher, but then I changed my major and got my position with Enterprise, which was great at the time. You’re young and you hear about a career that’s going to offer you more money and more opportunity. You’re single and not really thinking about a family life at that point. Not something I’d necessarily recommend for someone with a family. There’s lots of long hours. When Jeff and I started our family, I worked (after) Gabriella was born and then was a stay-at-home mom for the rest of the three. As soon as Madelynn was school age, that’s when I went back and got my teacher certification.
“Things really did come full circle. I love what I do.”
