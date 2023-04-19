Teacher

S.C. Lee Junior High R.I.S.E. teacher Shonda Roberts helps student Jaythan Rivera with a marketing lesson on entrepreneurship in her Principles of Human Services class. Roberts works with the support of a mentor teacher while the school district pays for her college courses to complete her bachelor’s degree and obtain her teaching certification.

 Courtesy CCISD

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third in a series of stories featuring teachers who are military veterans enrolled in Copperas Cove Independent School District’s R.I.S.E. program which has eliminated the teacher shortage that other districts across the nation are experiencing.

COPPERAS COVE — Not able to afford college straight out of high school, Shonda Roberts joined the military, retired more than two decades later, and used her G.I. Bill to enroll in college to work toward her childhood goal of becoming a veterinarian. In her spare time, she began volunteering at S.C. Lee Junior High School in Copperas Cove.

