HARKER HEIGHTS — Becoming an Army wife and working for high-ranking military officers was never a part of the dream for Pat Sprabary as she grew up in Santa Fe, N.M., but then she attended a wedding one day in nearby Los Alamos.

“I really didn’t have any big plans,” Sprabary, 73, said recently, from her home in Harker Heights. “I thought about going to a local college, but then I met Sandy (Oliphant). He was in the Navy at that time; stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.