HARKER HEIGHTS — Becoming an Army wife and working for high-ranking military officers was never a part of the dream for Pat Sprabary as she grew up in Santa Fe, N.M., but then she attended a wedding one day in nearby Los Alamos.
“I really didn’t have any big plans,” Sprabary, 73, said recently, from her home in Harker Heights. “I thought about going to a local college, but then I met Sandy (Oliphant). He was in the Navy at that time; stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque.”
She was 17 years old when the couple got married in 1966, and they soon began raising a family and traveling to various duty stations around the country and abroad. Sandy was sent to Vietnam in 1972, when Pat was nine months’ pregnant with baby number two, so she moved back to Los Alamos for a while to be near her parents.
After Vietnam, they were stationed at Fort MacArthur in California, and by the time they were sent to Germany, the couple’s three sons were all in school, so Pat took a civil service job as a legal technician.
By 1981, they had been married 15 years and Sandy had gone to flight school, transferred from the Navy to the U.S. Army, and was a chief warrant officer 3 Mohawk test pilot stationed at Fort Hood. Tragically, he died in a January plane crash that year.
“We traveled and he went to flight school and switched over to the Army, and we ended up here at Fort Hood,” Pat said. “He was going to be retiring in two years, but his plane crashed in Lampasas.
“We had three little boys — our oldest son was 12 — and they all grew up to make the military their profession. All of them retired from the military.”
Sprabary was single for 21 years after her husband’s death, working on Fort Hood as secretary for the 2nd Armored Division commander, then for TCATA (Training and Doctrine Command Combined Arms Test Activity), which later became U.S. Army Operational Test Command (OTC), and later as executive assistant to the commander at III Corps Headquarters.
As a warrant officer’s wife and working for division and corps commanding generals, Sprabary was responsible for a variety of activities, including attending formal functions, arranging quarterly events, maintaining the boss’ ever-changing schedule and helping him prepare for endless personal appointments and meetings.
“It’s busy,” she said of the sometimes high-pressure job. “I worked long hours in order to get things done. Their calendar was always changing, and I had to work things in … keep him up to date on things like the history of the person he was going to meet with, things like that. And helping the wives to keep their calendars straight, for different social activities. They stay busy, too.”
Her 27-year career and family kept her busy, and she never had much time for anything else, until a friend at work told her one day about a retired major she knew who worked at OTC.
“She asked me one day, ‘Pat, do you know Larry (Sprabary)?’
“I said, ‘Well, I know the name.’ She said, ‘Would it be all right if I gave him your phone number?’
“I turned around and looked at her, and I said, ‘Why?’
“She said, ‘I think you’d make a good match.’ And I said, ‘I’m not looking for a husband.’
“She actually told him, ‘Don’t ask her to marry you, or you’re gonna be out the door.’ It wasn’t that I was against marriage — I just didn’t have time for it.”
Six weeks later, the retired major and Texas native called her, and they agreed to go out.
“He was a golfer and I had been learning to play golf — my boys bought me golf clubs and some lessons on Fort Hood — and so he invited me to play. I told him, OK, but of course, I was a terrible golfer, so after we hung up, I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is not going to be a good way to start off dating.’
“We dated for about three years, and then we were going up to see his parents. We were talking about some friends who were going on a cruise, and he says, ‘We ought to go on a cruise,’ and I said, no, because we were not married.
“He said, ‘Well, do you want to?’
“I said, ‘Want to what?’
“He said, ‘Do you want to get married?’
“I said, ‘Well, nobody’s asked me,’ and he says, ‘Would you marry me?’ and I said, yes.
“We were driving between two semis on I-35 and he looked at me and said, ‘Yes?’ I said, ‘Get your eyes back on the road!’”
The Sprabarys were married for 20 years before Larry, a Vietnam vet, died from cancer in January this year.
Looking back, Pat says even though a life in the military was never part of her vision for the future, she has no regrets whatsoever.
Even when two of her sons decided to follow in their father’s footsteps and become military pilots, and all three of her boys were deployed for combat in the Middle East, she never had second thoughts.
“No, not really,” the grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of two said. “They were all on active duty at the same time, and at one time, they were all deployed at the same time. One was on a ship, one was in Iraq and one was in Afghanistan.
“For 10 years, I didn’t see all three of them at the same time. I just said, ‘Well, God’s taking care of them.’ All I could do was pray for them.
“When the oldest one became a pilot, he came home one day and he said, ‘Mom, I joined the Army, and I’m going to go to flight school.’
“I asked him why he wanted to fly, and he said because his dad loved it so much, and so he thought he’d like it, too. I told him, ‘I’ve always said, whatever you do, you do to the best of your ability.’
“When I got married to my first husband, I never envisioned how it was going to be. I thought we were just going to go somewhere in the United States. I had no idea we were going to go to Germany and all these other different places.
“But I enjoyed it. I learned a lot along the way. I learned about how to be on my own … when he was in Vietnam. I had to learn how to write a check. You know, everything used to be for the men (to do).
“When he came back, he had to adjust to me (and) I had to adjust to him. I had gotten used to doing things on my own.
“I enjoyed it. My boys all enjoyed the military. Now, my grandson has decided he wants to be a (military) pilot after he graduates from Texas A&M.
“I would do it again. I’m not getting married anymore, but I would do it all again.”
