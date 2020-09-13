A bill which will allow members of the military to report claims of sexual harassment and abuse outside their immediate chain of command is set to be introduced into Congress at noon on Wednesday.
As reported by KCEN and other outlets, the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill is lead by California Rep. Jackie Speier (D) and Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R), and that Attorney Natalie Khawam, who represents the family of Army Special Vanessa Guillen announced the bill’s planned Sept. 16 introduction in a statement.
A phone call to Khawam was not returned as of press time.
Guillen, age 20 at the time of her death, was found dead in late June in eastern Bell County after she was reported missing from Fort Hood since April 22. A suspect in the case, Fort Hood Spc. Aaron David Robinson, fatally shot himself July 1, police said.
Another suspect, Killeen resident Cecily Aguilar, is in custody facing federal charges. Aguilar told investigators that Robinson on April 22 struck a “female soldier in the head with a hammer multiple times at his arms room, killing her on Fort Hood.”
Prior to her being reported missing, Guillen had told her family she had been sexually harassed by an unnamed soldier at Fort Hood.
In July, an independent review, made up of five civilian experts, was established to look at the command climate and culture at Fort Hood.
