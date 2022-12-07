Female soldiers met at Comanche Chapel here Nov. 17 to 18, to participate in Band of Sisters Fort Hood, an event that offered them a space to share their stories freely and heal from their past experiences.

Band of Sisters was founded in Nashville, Tennessee, by female chaplains in 2015. Their goal is to “build spiritual resiliency in our members, reducing SHARP (Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention) and EO (Equal Opportunity) incidents statistically strengthening the military.”

