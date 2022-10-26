BEMOWO PISKIE, Poland — NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland (eFP) soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment (3-8 CAV), 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, alongside United Kingdom Army soldiers assigned to The Royal Lancers, Prince of Whales Troop, Romanian Sky Guardians and the Polish Armed Forces 15th Mechanized Infantry Brigade participated in a NATO team leaders academy in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Oct. 18-20, 2022.

Noncommissioned Officers (NCOs) assigned to Chaos Company of the 3-8 CAV provided instruction on U.S. Army military procedures, tactics and doctrine to their NATO Allies.

