BEMOWO PISKIE, Poland — NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland (eFP) soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment (3-8 CAV), 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division (3-1 ABCT) operationally controlled by the 1st Infantry Division (1 ID) alongside Polish soldiers assigned to the 5th Mazovian Brigade of Territorial Defense Force (TDF) participated in a NATO Urban Tactical Operations in Komorowo, Poland, Oct. 26.
Soldiers and noncommissioned officers (NCOs), assigned to Chaos Company, 3-8 CAV, 3-1 ABCT shared in the instruction on military tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) of operating within an urban environment with their NATO allies.
“We are conducting a NATO integration with Polish TDF soldiers and will be conducting urban operations and battle drills,” said U.S. Army Capt. Stephen Noorlag, commander of Chaos Company, 3-8 CAV, 3-1 ABCT. “This is extremely important in today’s theater, especially with the environment that we may be called upon to defend our allies during the current climate in this region of the world.”
The soldiers of the 3-8 CAV and TDF trained together on a number of TTPs to build interoperability and unit cohesion between the U.S. Army and Polish NATO Allies.
“It’s a great opportunity for tactics and techniques to be shared between the U.S. Army and our NATO allies,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Garrett Ewing, an infantry NCO, M2A3 Bradley gunner for Chaos Company, 3-8 CAV, 3-1 ABCT. “Cooperation between our joined forces is what we are here to train for and is the goal for this training.”
The current U.S. Army doctrine on Military Operations on Urban Terrain was instituted at the close of the cold war, and has been utilized in all major conflicts the U.S. has engaged in, and continues to evolve.
“The soldiers of the TDF have experiences in this region of the world that we may not have experienced in recent times, and that’s why we are here,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Kerri Masters, infantry NCO, squad leader for Chaos Company, 3-8 CAV, 3-1 ABCT. “We are here to integrate our forces, our tactics, our techniques to gain knowledge from one another.”
The concept of conducting training on this level ensures NATO allies the ability to synchronize into effective cohesive units in an urban environment.
“It is a great honor for us to be able to train with the soldiers of the 1st Cavalry Division,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Arkadiusz Postolowicz, command sergeant major of the TDF. “They are experts and have excellent skills, and together we want to train and improve our skills and professionalism.”
The soldiers of the 3-8 CAV and TDF conducted training on topography, sapper and explosive ordnance, survival techniques, combat casualty care and close-quarters-combat in an urban environment.
“We enjoy working together, learning from each other,” said Postolowicz. “We want to use the training and learn from the combat experience of the United States Army.”
Noorlag noted that the battlefield is constantly evolving and battle environments are changing, however, the United States commitment to the NATO alliance remains constant.
“The integration and interoperability of our combined forces during this training shows our NATO allies our commitment to that alliance, and to the deterrence and defense of Poland,” said Noorlag. “Our allegiance to the people of Poland, being a member of NATO Battlegroup Poland, we are here to integrate into a cohesive fighting force to defend against any adversary that may threaten any NATO alliance member or partner nations.”
Continued training between NATO allies utilizing shared tactics, assets and doctrine fosters interoperability among U.S. and NATO partners.
“Every day, the strong relationship between U.S. and Polish forces grows stronger and stronger,” said Postolowicz.
