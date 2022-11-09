BEMOWO PISKIE, Poland — NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland (eFP) soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment (3-8 CAV), 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division (3-1 ABCT) operationally controlled by the 1st Infantry Division (1 ID) alongside Polish soldiers assigned to the 5th Mazovian Brigade of Territorial Defense Force (TDF) participated in a NATO Urban Tactical Operations in Komorowo, Poland, Oct. 26.

Soldiers and noncommissioned officers (NCOs), assigned to Chaos Company, 3-8 CAV, 3-1 ABCT shared in the instruction on military tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) of operating within an urban environment with their NATO allies.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.