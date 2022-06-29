AUSTIN — Texas summers can be so hot that sometimes farmers have to feed their chickens crushed ice to keep them from laying hard-boiled eggs.
OK, that is not really true.
Or is it?
Either way, summertime in the Lone Star State means it’s definitely hot outside, and along with cooling off at Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir here in central Texas, just a short drive down Interstate 35 in Austin is one of the state’s most unique beat-the-heat destinations that features a three-acre natural swimming pool filled with water that stays at a constant 68-70 degrees.
Barton Springs Pool at Zilker Park is fed by underground springs from the Edwards Aquifer in the heart of the capital city. Relax on the shaded, grassy hillside surrounding the pool, take a turn on the diving board, or float around in the cool, clear water — a shock to the system when you first get in, but a welcome, refreshing escape on a scorching afternoon.
Over the years, Barton Springs has attracted people from all walks of life, from state legislators to free-spirited, topless sunbathers who still turn heads from time to time. Famed actor Robert Redford learned to swim at the pool when he was five years old while visiting family in Austin.
Today, Barton Springs continues to attract a diverse crowd of people and has seen record setting numbers of visitors nearing 800,000 in recent years.
The pool is usually open to the public daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. During this time, the floodgates on the pool’s dam are closed, and Main Barton Spring fills the pool to a maximum depth of more than 18 feet. At the upper end of the pool, another dam prevents surface water from Barton Creek from entering the pool by diverting it through a tunnel under the sidewalks.
Although admission to the pool is free from November through mid-March, from mid-March to October a small fee ($1 to $8 for residents of Austin) is charged for entry after 8 a.m.
Lifeguards are usually on duty except before 8 in the morning, when swimmers are cautioned to “swim at your own risk.” On Thursdays, the pool is closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for cleaning.
Bring your own floats or inner tubes, as well as a life jacket for kids or weak swimmers. The water ranges from wading depth to 18 feet in the deep end.
Coolers, ice chests, and thermal bags are among items that are prohibited here, along with food, pets, smoking, glass, alcohol, frisbees, footballs and soccer balls. Drinks are permitted, but must be in a resealable container with twist-top lid.
Picnicking is allowed just outside the pool area.
For more information, go to www.austintexas.gov/department/barton-springs-pool.
Meanwhile, did anyone hear about the woman in Copperas Cove last week who was pulling potatoes out of the ground in her backyard garden, and it was so hot that all she had to do to get those spuds ready for supper was to slice them open, scrunch up the ends and add butter, salt, pepper,and a dollop of sour cream?
No-bake baked potatoes!
For you Texas newcomers, here are a few things you might not have heard about the summers here:
The best parking place is determined by shade instead of distance.
You break a sweat the instant you step outside in the morning before work.
You can make instant sun tea.
The birds have to use potholders to pull worms out of the ground.
You can get sunburn through your car window.
You learn that a seat belt makes a pretty good branding iron.
You discover that in July it takes only two fingers to drive your car.
Cows are giving evaporated milk.
You realize that asphalt has a liquid state.
No one would dream of not having air conditioning.
Oh, wow, look at that. Two squirrels out in the yard, crouched in the shade at the base of a large live oak tree, pouring blue Gatorade on each other. Not only that, but the poor tree is whistling at the neighbor’s golden retriever, trying to get it to come over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.