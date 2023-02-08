Heads up, lovers and likers, next Tuesday is a big, big day.
Better not forget.
That’s right, good ol’ Feb. 14th is rolling around once again — seems like it does that every year — and that can mean only one thing, guys and gals.
No, not the anniversary of NASCAR’s first race for modified stock cars on a 3.2 mile course at Daytona Beach in 1948.
Anniversary of Galena, the first U.S. iron-clad warship launched for service at sea in 1862? Well, yes, but …
Is it the day Sir Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin in 1929? How about when Arizona became the 48th state in the union in 1912? A historic day, to be sure, but … strike three.
Or is that strike four?
Actually, the important thing about next Tuesday, of course, is …
Valentine’s Day.
Ah, yes, beautiful bouquets of fresh flowers, boxes of candy, candlelit dinners, dancing, men pawing desperately at 6 o’clock through the picked-over greeting cards section at Walmart, HEB or Walgreens.
Also known as St. Valentine’s Day, the 14th day of February each year is designated as a time for lovers to express their feelings with gifts and other special gestures. The national holiday dates back to the Roman festival of Lupercalia, a celebration of spring that included fertility rites and a lottery to match women with men. It was around the 14th century that St. Valentine’s Day came to be known as a day of romance.
Cards, candy and flowers are always a good way to mark the occasion — cards are pretty much mandatory, fellas — but another way to make that special someone feel even more special is some good old-fashioned one-on-one time.
Here are a few ideas:
Cook dinner together: Dust off a favorite recipe and test your culinary skills. One partner can slice, dice, cut and chop, while the other mixes, measures, blends and stirs. Light a few candles, pop the cork on a nice bottle of wine, crank up a little soft music and there you go. Another hint for the fellas: a number of females have been heard to say that a man washing dishes is extremely sexy.
TV movie and take-out: Find a nice romantic comedy on the tube and order up a pizza or maybe some Chinese food. A big bunch of flowers can be a nice touch.
Look at old photos: Cuddling on the couch and reliving warm memories and good times can push the ol’ romance needle in a positive direction.
Spa night: This one may take a bit of extra preparation but ranks high on the romance scale. A few candles, some massage oil (check out YouTube for some great massage tips), and maybe even one of those bubbly, electric foot spas. Remember a nice beverage and some soft mood music.
Learn a dance together: Dancing in the living room. Take a look at some YouTube videos and spend the evening trying a few new steps.
Breakfast in bed: An oldie, but always a goodie here. Some toast, maybe a bagel with cream cheese, a few strawberries, sliced avocado, some bacon, orange juice, coffee. How about a couple pieces of some fancy chocolate and a little handwritten romantic note. They’re gonna love it.
Video game marathon: Not everyone is a gamer, but battling it out with a few fun, vintage games like Sonic or Mario will let the kid inside come out again. Check out thrift stores or eBay for some old systems and games.
Plan a future vacation: Be ready for the day when you can finally take that trip you have been dreaming about for so long. Print out maps and photos; create a schedule of when and where you want to go; figure out your travel budget.
You got this.
For more at-home Valentine’s Day ideas, go to www.thespruce.com/stay-at-home-valentines-date-ideas-1197411.
John Clark is a longtime contributor to the Fort Hood Herald and a former teacher with the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
