VILNIUS, Lithuania — The 1st Infantry Division Band participated in the Lithuanian Military Tattoo 2022 on Aug. 27-28 here. A military tattoo is a festival of bands, and in this case, all are NATO allies who have come together to make music. The Big Red One military band represented the U.S. as 10 military orchestras from Belgium, Latvia, Poland, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Germany played music for all who attended.

“The 1st Infantry Division Band was invited to attend by the Lithuanian Armed Forces,” said Warrant Officer Cena Duran, bandmaster, and commander of the 1st ID Band. “It was a general-to-general conversation about how we could contribute to this significant event and whether or not we were available. And now we’re here.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.