DRAWSKO-POMORSKIE, Poland — The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division “Greywolf” transferred authority of U.S. Army operations in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team “Black Jack,” 1st Cavalry Division, during a transfer of authority ceremony at Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 4, 2023.

Over the past seven months, 3ABCT participated in multi-national training exercises in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Greece, Italy, the UK and Germany. The Greywolf Brigade also led in strategically important locations in the Baltics and the NATO Battlegroup Poland.

