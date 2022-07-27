The 1st Cavalry Division held a change of command ceremony to bid farewell to outgoing commander of 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, “Black Jack” Col. Ian Palmer and welcome incoming commander Col. Chris Kirkpatrick July 22 on Cooper Field.

Under the command of Palmer, Black Jack fielded M1A2 SEPV3 Abrams main battle tanks and next Generation Automatic Testing Systems, which brought the brigade to the front of modernization in the “First Team,” but it was the climate of positivity and trust that made the most impact throughout the formation.

