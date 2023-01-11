A 1st Cavalry Division brigade cased its unit colors Friday morning as it begins a nine-month deployment to serve in Europe in Operation Atlantic Resolve, as part of an ongoing mission to reinforce NATO allies.

Approximately 4,000 troops from 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, will be shipped to the other side of the world under the command of 2nd Brigade commander Col. Christopher Kirckpatrick. In his address to soldiers on Cooper Field Friday, he pledged to lead them and confirmed their preparedness for this mission.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.