A 1st Cavalry Division brigade cased its unit colors Friday morning as it begins a nine-month deployment to serve in Europe in Operation Atlantic Resolve, as part of an ongoing mission to reinforce NATO allies.
Approximately 4,000 troops from 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, will be shipped to the other side of the world under the command of 2nd Brigade commander Col. Christopher Kirckpatrick. In his address to soldiers on Cooper Field Friday, he pledged to lead them and confirmed their preparedness for this mission.
“You are ready,” Kirkpatrick said. “You are ready to deter potential adversaries. You are ready to reassure our partners. You are ready to build trust and increase interoperability with our NATO colleagues. You are ready to defend against any threat and if necessary to destroy any potential enemy force.”
The Fort Hood troops will mainly be based in NATO countries Germany and Poland, which borders war-torn Ukraine.
Speaking to his troops from a podium across the field, Kirkpatrick’s soldiers heard him say, “You are the hammer.”
According to officials at Fort Hood, the “Black Jack” troopers at the ceremony Friday will replace troops from the division’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, which is just finishing its nine-month rotation for the same mission.
Brigade operations officer Maj. Larry Harris was in the stands with his wife Maggie and will be going with the “Black Jack” troops soon. Maggie Harris, who is also an Army major, will be remaining back at Fort Hood where, in addition to her service in the military, cares for the couple’s two children, Emmeline who’s almost 13, and little Hannah who will turn 4 soon.
“The girls are going to miss him,” Maggie Harris said. “But, there are cellphones and the internet, so dad will be able to keep in touch.”
When asked what might be the most difficult during their separation, she replied, the birthdays and family celebrations.
“Both girls have birthdays coming up, but we will celebrate long-distance if we need to,” Maggie Harris said.
In the closing moments of the ceremony, Kirkpatrick told his troops to be proud of their accomplishments and stay true to their mission.
“The world is and has been watching this brigade, which is one of the most modern and lethal armored formations on the planet,” Kirkpatrick said.
