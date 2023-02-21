Biden Medal of Honor

FILE - The Medal of Honor is seen around the neck of Medal of Honor recipient Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, June 25, 2019. One of the first Black officers to lead a Special Forces team in combat will receive the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest award for bravery on the battlefield, nearly 60 years after he distinguished himself during the Vietnam War. President Joe Biden telephoned ret. U.S. Army Col. Paris Davis on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, “to inform him that he will receive the Medal of Honor for his remarkable heroism during the Vietnam War.” (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

 Carolyn Kaster

One of the first Black officers to lead a Special Forces team in combat will receive the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award for bravery on the battlefield, nearly 60 years after he distinguished himself during the Vietnam War.

President Joe Biden telephoned retired Army Col. Paris Davis on Feb. 13 “to inform him that he will receive the Medal of Honor for his remarkable heroism during the Vietnam War.”

