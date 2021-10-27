The Boeing Company, in conjunction with the Dallas Stars Foundation and Pro Players Foundation, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the completion of the Fort Hood Ball Hockey Court on post.
The Fort Hood Ball Hockey Court is a multi-purpose outdoor court located on Old Ironsides Road near the Ironhorse Dining Facility. The court surface was built using Sport Court, a high-quality modular synthetic sports flooring system, a 48’ x 94’ outdoor surfacing lined for ball hockey. Dasher boards surround the court at 42 inches tall with two gates for entrance that give the feel of playing in a hockey rink. Two NHL steel ball hockey goals are placed on either end.
Lt. Gen. Pat White and Command Sgt. Maj. Cliff Burgoyne, III Corps and Fort Hood command team, were joined by Brad Alberts, president and CEO of the Dallas Stars National Hockey League team; Ted Colbert, president and CEO of Boeing Global Services; and Marty Turco, chairman of the Dallas Stars Foundation, in cutting the ribbon to open up the ball hockey court for the soldiers to begin playing.
“Our Boeing team runs 140,000 team mates around the world strong, and we love the United States Army, so we love this partnership,” said Colbert. “One of our greatest privileges at Boeing is to serve those who serve us. We are grateful for you — our brave service men and women — who selflessly defend freedom and protect the defenseless, both on U.S. soil and across the world. It is our honor to partner with you, each and every day.
“We are humbled to be a part of your community. We hope this facility fosters a deep sense of togetherness for decades to come.”
White thanked the sponsors of the new addition to sports capabilities on post and for their uplifting words in support of the Fort Hood soldiers.
“This is spectacular for our soldiers,” he said. “The words were spot on — if I can translate into military wording, I will do that right now: People are everything we do. You don’t have an Army without people, and we have got to take care of them.”
Burgoyne also thanked the sponsors, noting that the Dallas Stars have long been proponents for the game of hockey throughout the state of Texas.
“Hockey in the Army is the same thing — it’s a contact sport, without a doubt,” the command sergeant major joked. “In February, if we have the weather we had last year, it will be an ice rink, so if it’s negative 4 for a couple of days, I guarantee we’ll go get some ice skates and we’ll be out here doing it. Hopefully the hospital will be ready to take us!”
Getting an actual ice skating ring, for both regular hockey and for troops, veterans and their families to use for ice skating, is already on Alberts’ mind, he said.
“We’re the only NHL team in the great state of Texas, and we take great pride in being Texan,” Alberts said. “We’re so happy you guys are going to have this, and I mentioned to a couple people that we’d love to get a two-sheet ice rink facility built out here in the future. I think that would be a great add to the base, so let’s see if we can work on that.”
To that, White responded, “We’ll start tomorrow!”
