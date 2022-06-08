HARTSELLE, Ala. — Retired U.S. Army Maj. Jason Hulsey has led soldiers into combat in Iraq and Afghanistan, provided security for convoy routes, survived firefights and roadside bomb explosions, and now after 26 years of service, he is facing a brand-new type of challenge.
Teaching high school Junior ROTC.
“I’ll tell you, it can be aggravating at times, but it’s just like I thought it would be,” said Hulsey, completing his first year as ROTC instructor for Lawrence County High School in Moulton, Ala., population around 3,200. “My counterpart (an Army master sergeant and assistant instructor) and I joke and say that we go in 24- and 48-hour cycles.
“There’s 48 hours you may love it and you’re looking to the future, and then there’s 24 hours that you just say, ‘Man, I’ve got to find something else to do.’ Then there’s some times it’s just the reverse. It takes a young mindset … you don’t have to be young physically, but you have to have a young mindset.”
Hulsey, a 46-year-old married father of two, was born in Haleyville, Ala., played sports at Phillips High School in nearby Bear Creek, and signed during his senior year (1995) with the Alabama National Guard to train as a military policeman.
“Growing up, I was always kind of drawn to the military,” he said. “It was the years of the Rambo (movies) and Missing in Action … My dad was in the Air Force during Vietnam. A lot of his classmates either volunteered or were drafted for Vietnam, so they would come around all throughout my childhood and tell stories or whatever. That kind of spurred my interest.
“My dream in high school was to be an Alabama state trooper. Those jobs are much easier to go after now than they used to be in rural Alabama. I thought I could build my resume with the Guard, and ironically the military police school for the Army was in Alabama.”
Hulsey had a few different jobs as he served with the Guard after high school and then by 1998 he landed a job with Lamar Advertising, the large national billboard company. He worked for a while in Tuscaloosa, home of the University of Alabama, and also went to school and earned a degree in human resources management in May 2001.
He got permission from the National Guard to accept a transfer with the advertising company to Abilene, but those plans were interrupted when he was activated for 30 days’ Guard duty following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
“I actually went back to my old stomping grounds at Fort McClellan (Alabama). They had incinerators that burned chemical munitions, and we were dispatched there to provide gate security. They had contracted security there, but it became an active-duty mission. We were actually replaced with an entire infantry unit that was on one year orders.”
When that mission was completed, Hulsey again requested and was granted permission to go back to Abilene to work for Lamar, beginning in October 2001. A month or so later, he started having second thoughts.
“When Thanksgiving hit, I was sitting in my apartment in Abilene and I thought, ‘You know, I moved here and now I feel like — I could hear these B-1 bombers taking off every night from Dyess Air Force Base — and I felt like my place was on active duty and doing my part.
“So I went down to the recruiting office and I started an OCS (Officer Candidate School) packet. I was really pushy about getting it through, and so I put the packet in their hands in January and I was through with the process, to include the OCS board in Dallas, by April (2002).
“I took two weeks of vacation from Lamar and came back to Alabama to visit with friends and family, then reported to Fort Benning toward the end of June.”
He and his wife, Amanda, who had been dating for two years by then, got engaged before he went to OCS and then follow-up infantry and officer training at Fort Benning, where he was eventually assigned to a deployable infantry brigade after Infantry School and Airborne School.
In August 2003, he reported to his unit in 3rd Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, and found himself in command of troops coming back from a year at war.
“They were filtering back from the Iraq invasion, so I’m definitely the FNG (f---ing new guy) that’s coming in,” Hulsey said, laughing. “When I took over the platoon, my platoon sergeant had been in the same odd situation. He had been a drill sergeant, an airborne instructor, an instructor at the infantry school, and he was an older E-7. He was experienced and a good man, but the thing was, we were not combat experienced, and all of our soldiers were.
“We were on what’s called Kelley Hill, and across the way was Sand Hill, which was infantry basic training and AIT (advanced infantry training).
“We definitely had an uphill climb, but we won their respect. We trained hard, and I secured an Expert Infantry(man) Badge, and a lot of those young soldiers weren’t successful at that. Of course, they leaned back on, ‘Well, I’ve been in the real deal,’ but it’s undeniable if you make it through that because it’s very rigorous.
“In the initial time, I think what gave me some credibility is that they knew I was prior service — and I was a little older than a lot of the other lieutenants.
“Most of the time I found that as long as the lieutenant is willing to work and you look after your guys, and you live by the same standards as everyone else — they see that you’ll road march with ‘em, you’ll go to the rifle range, do all those things — everything will work out. We ended up with a very cohesive unit.”
Hulsey spent four years at Fort Benning and four years at Fort Hood (2007-11) during a career that included three Middle East deployments: Iraq, 2005-06; Afghanistan, 2008-09; Iraq, 2015-16.
His first combat deployment in 2005 sent him to Forward Operating Base (FOB) Normandy in the Diyala province, east of Baghdad. He describes it as a “very active” time doing route clearance for convoys, patrolling roadways to try and prevent the enemy from placing bombs along U.S. convoy routes.
“The infantry unit we replaced returned to Germany to deactivate, then they reactivated at Fort Hood, and I later wound up as a company commander in that unit,” he said.
“Right after we relieved that unit and they headed home, we took over their sector. We were doing route clearance, which became a full-time, stand-alone mission, instead of a package deal where you do route clearance and then head off to a second mission. We went 24/7, patrolling for IEDs (improvised explosive devices). One unit would come off the road, and another would go back on the road. There was no lull in the patrolling.
“At 2 o’clock in the morning, there would be someone sitting in the middle of the road in a Bradley or a tank, scanning the highway looking for anyone (trying to plant a bomb).
“We had been there a week or so, and I was leading a patrol down to FOB Warhorse, to our brigade headquarters, and when we left that morning, the S-1, which is your personnel guy, came down to the company area and wanted to piggyback on with us, with some of his troops. It wasn’t a big deal, but he wanted us to go out of our way to another location, and I didn’t have that grid, so I had to go find a map and get that grid, and we’re looking at the route to get there.
“So we rolled out a little later than I had originally intended — I think it was about 7:20 in the morning — when we exited our gate. We had gotten about three miles and we hit a roadside bomb.
“The truck (that got hit) was a large troop-moving truck, and it had modified armor that had been put on, but the roadside bomb was pretty large. It left a crater about the size of a golf cart. It peppered the truck and a young fellow with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 30th Infantry, was killed. That was Feb. 24, 2005. His name was Cpl. Jacob Christopher Palmatier. He was 29 years old; from Springfield, Illinois.”
Hulsey came back to Fort Benning for a while, then reported to Fort Hood in March 2007, and deployed to Afghanistan the following year as a captain and infantry company commander. After four years at Hood — he lived in Copperas Cove, where Amanda worked as a teacher at the high school — he returned to Alabama, still on active duty, to teach ROTC at a junior college, Marion Military Institute, and was promoted to major.
He left the Army in December 2021 and is now using his years of experience to help mold young minds. His first year has been an interesting one — sometimes difficult, but also satisfying.
“We’re in a poor school district — a Title I school district — and we have a great deal of kids who live with single parents; a lot of them live with their grandparents, or an aunt, an uncle,” Hulsey said. “So there’s a lot of drama and a lot of home life wrecks. We do a lot of counseling and life experience-type stuff with these kids.
“The mission of ROTC is essentially to make young people better citizens. It’s not intended to be recruiting for the military. It reminds me of the old premise of the Boy Scouts and things like that. Be patriotic, good citizens … and we do a lot of that.
“I stay pretty optimistic about the potential for the program and its growth.”
