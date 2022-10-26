SALADO, Texas — Troopers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment joined the City of Salado and the Salado Public Library for the Touch a Truck event at the Salado Public Library parking lot here to help build community partnerships Oct. 14.

“The reason we have it is just so the kids can kind get to see the police car fire engines and military vehicles up close and personal,” April Gatliff, a youth assistant at the library, said. “Most of them only get to see it in passing, and they’re fascinated by it. So, this is just a chance for them to come out here and see it up close.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.