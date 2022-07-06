COPPERAS COVE — Having arrived to Fort Hood on exchange from the British Army in March 2021, Maj. Gen. Michael Keating, deputy Fort Hood commander of support, has seen firsthand Fort Hood’s effort to focus on its soldiers.
“We were robbed by a truly horrific tragedy within our own,” Keating said, referring to the brutal slaying of Spc. Vanessa Guillen. “We have spent every single day since that learning and trying to do everything we can to make things better.”
He told a group of around 200 people at a military affairs dinner in Copperas Cove last week his perspective as a foreigner serving on America’s largest military installation. He said he arrived at Fort Hood not long after an Independent Review Committee released its findings and 14 leaders were suspended or relieved of their duty. He admitted that he was nervous.
“As a Brit looking in ... It was what I expected, which was a people-focused organization that was looking to learn from its mistakes,” Keating said. “And the value we attach, my measure of success is whether our 18-year-old soldiers are phoning their mums and dads at home telling them that they love it in the Army. And if they’re not doing that, we’re not doing our soldiers fair justice.”
Keating said that unfortunately there are “bad apples” and the Army can sometimes be its own worst enemy. He said he was not going to apologize for every person who makes a bad judgement that impacts the community or damages the Army’s reputation.
“But for every single bad story, I promise you there are 25,000 good stories,” Keating said.
Keating was commissioned into the British Army Air Corps in 1993. Some of his notable assignments in the United Kingdom include serving in an equipment capability role in the Ministry of Defense, assuming command of the Joint Special Forces Aviation Wing in 2007 and being appointed by Queen Elizabeth II as commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 2018. The event Keating spoke at was hosted by the Copperas Cove Chamber & Visitors Bureau at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
