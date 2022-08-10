FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The 30th anniversary of the Buffalo Soldier Monument’s dedication was celebrated July 28 at the site of the statue at Fort Leavenworth, Kan.

According to “Fort Leavenworth: The People Behind the Names” by Quentin Schillare, retired Gen. Colin Powell, the first African-American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and U.S. secretary of state, dedicated the monument July 25, 1992, to recognize the continued legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers in the 9th and 10th Cavalry Regiments, and by extension the 24th and 25th Infantry Regiments established in 1886. Powell initiated the project after he was concerned that the only memory of the regiments on Fort Leavenworth were the names of streets. Eddie Dixon sculpted the statue and other works in the Circle of Firsts.

