KILLEEN — Nearly 60% of property tax exemptions in Killeen is attributed to disabled veterans — a factor that impacts the city’s $112 million budget for next fiscal year.
“What has happened to us is the state has said, ‘We are going to give a benefit and you, city of Killeen, is going to pay for this benefit we’re granting,’” City Manager Kent Cagle said. “We’re not picking on veterans, but the state is awarding this exemption, and we have to pay for it. Every other new home built in Killeen is tax-free.”
Property taxes account for much of the city’s revenue. In fiscal year 2022, the total levy on certified values was almost $54 million, with a tax rate of $0.7004. A proposed tax rate of $0.6326 for fiscal year 2023 would bring the total levy to $57.3 million.
“The basic number to focus on here is total expenditures in the 2022 adopted budget of $106 million,” Cagle said. “This budget that is being proposed ... is $112 million, and that is depending on what you think the rate of inflation is right now,” or about 6%.
Depending on veteran disability ratings of 10% to 100%, veterans may receive between $5,000 and $12,000 in tax exemptions on property values, according to the state comptroller’s website.
“In the budget, what are the major increases?” Cagle said. “It’s sales tax and property tax.”
In the current budget, sales-tax revenue is projected at just over $33 million. It’s expected to reach $34 million in fiscal year 2023.
“This is, I believe, a very good budget,” Cagle said. “But it doesn’t solve every problem. There’s no real way to do that without massive amounts of new revenue. But I think the important thing is to understand we are making good progress in a lot of areas.”
All of the city’s funds — general, capital projects, solid waste, debt service, street maintenance, aviation, drainage utility, hotel occupancy tax and capital projects — total about $250 million.
“One thing I tell all our new employees when I speak to them is you’re joining a corporation that’s big as a Fortune 500 company,” Cagle said. “It has almost $10 billion in property tax value and $250 million or so in annual revenue and 1,300 employees.”
Other budget highlights:
City officials have applied for a SAFER grant that would allow the hiring of 21 firefighters.
“The federal government would pay three years of their salary,” Cagle said. “We can’t budget for that because we can’t qualify for the grant (that way).”
The city is operating with too few employees.
“Just doing the basics, we have a very low number of employees to get the job done,” Cagle said. “We’re low on employees per capita and we’re low on expenditures per capita. In a service organization, most of your money is tied up in employees.”
He said Killeen employs 8.1 people per 1,000 population. Killeen’s population is about 161,000. Waco, Denton, Beaumont, Amarillo, Temple, Abilene, Odessa, Lubbock, Garland, Mesquite, Round Rock and Copperas Cove employ more employees per 1,000 population.
As for water and sewer rates, no increases are budgeted for residential customers, Cagle said. The minimum charge remains $19.26, with an additional $3.80 for 3,0001 to 15,000 gallons used.
And street maintenance is budgeted at $9 million for fiscal year 2023 — up from $4.89 million this fiscal year.
“We have tried to take everything that you gave us during those planning sessions and incorporate it in the budget,” Cagle said. “It wasn’t everything, but we did a lot of it.”
A workshop on the budget is scheduled for July 18, followed by a public forum on July 19 and public hearings on July 26 and Sept. 6. The proposed tax rate is expected to be set on Aug. 2. The tax rate public hearing and budget adoption is planned for Sept. 13.
The new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.
