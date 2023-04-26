Editor’s note: If you know of a supporting family member who deserves recognition, contact the Killeen Daily Herald at news@kdhnews.com using the subject line, “Unsung Heroes.”
Since taking up the military lifestyle eight years ago, Lauren Curtin and her soldier husband, Cody, have been stationed at Fort Carson in scenic Colorado, and enjoyed countryside living while at Fort Benning, Georgia.
Now stationed at Fort Hood and living in post housing, the young couple is making the adjustment to what some might say is not quite as picturesque a part of the world in central Texas.
“We loved Colorado,” said Lauren, an Oceanside, California, native. “That was probably our favorite. Fort Benning is the favorite post that we’ve been to. The post life at Benning was the best.
“We’ve been here since November, and we really like Austin. We like Temple, so we go there a lot. We’re big brewery goers, and we’re learning the places that we like to go. We love Salado. The Barrow brewery there is awesome. They have huge fields (and) the little creek and everything.
“It’s taking time to grow on us, but we’re learning to love it here.”
Curtin was born and raised in Oceanside, up the Pacific coast from San Diego and just outside Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, where her dad was stationed during his six years in the military. She graduated from high school in 2012 and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from California State University San Marcos in 2015.
She and Cody dated throughout high school and got married after she graduated from college. Cody tried college for a while, but decided the military was a better choice for him and so after Lauren finished school and the couple got married, he enlisted in the U.S. Army.
“I was totally fine with it,” Lauren said. “My only stipulation was, when we got out of high school, I wanted him to at least try college. He did and it didn’t work, so I was OK with him joining.
“I didn’t experience the deployments or long training exercises or any of that when I was growing up. I was too young, so I don’t remember any of that. Plus, I grew up around the military. My whole family is military, so it was the lay of the land.”
A few months after the wedding in San Marcos, California, in 2015, Lauren got her first official introduction to military life when Cody reported to Fort Benning for OSUT (One Stop Unit Training), and she did not see him for the next 20 weeks.
“I went to his graduation,” Lauren said. “He was definitely different, but it wasn’t as drastic (a change) as I thought it would have been. It was exciting. They do a very good job with the graduation. I really liked it (but) I hated Fort Benning when I went there.
“The weather was gloomy when we were there, and it was just … but we ended up living there (later) for two years and wound up loving it. We want to go back.”
After graduation, the newlyweds had two days to spend together before Cody, who was in the infantry, was off again, this time to his first duty station at Fort Carson. Not long after he arrived, Lauren got some unsettling news.
“When he got there, he was told he was deploying in a month to Afghanistan, so I stayed home in California. I never moved out to Colorado. When he got back, I went there a few weeks early and bought a house and got settled.”
While he was gone on that first Middle East tour, Lauren says she tried not to think too much about the danger her husband might be in.
“I was definitely very nervous, because we hadn’t gone through something like that before,” she said. “I wouldn’t say I was scared … It was more like a challenge for me. That’s how I like to look at it. I was in a bubble, pretending he wasn’t over there. He was gone somewhere, but I didn’t put the two together so I wouldn’t have to worry constantly.
“We had a fair amount of communication. We were able to text, but it depended on where he was at. Sometimes he’d have a really bad signal, but we got to talk more than they used to.
“He has not told me all about it, even now. He said there’s some things he won’t ever tell me.”
Cody has deployed twice to Afghanistan during his career. The first was for 10 months in 2016, and then nine months in 2018.
While they were stationed in Colorado for four years, Lauren worked, and later became a stay-at-home mom after daughter, Madison, was born. They were stationed at Fort Benning and now Fort Hood, where she owns an iStroll franchise. Basically, iStroll is a workout and support group for moms and moms-to-be.
“I started doing it at Benning for about a year-and-a-half,” Lauren said. “I loved it. We had a falling out with our friends, and I was alone in Georgia, so I needed some type of community. When I moved here and found out they didn’t have an iStroll, I decided I needed to start one. The (soldiers’) training schedule here is very vigorous, so I know the spouses need it.
“I do think people have a hard time coming to iStroll because it’s different, so it can be scary. But it really is for all levels. If you just had a baby, or you’re pregnant, anything like that, we have modifications for every exercise. Everybody is always welcome. We’re a very non-judgement group.
“Unfortunately, the (Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation) here doesn’t offer a ton of family-friendly events, so it’s been nice to get some spouses together and make friends (and) let the kids play.”
Right now, there are eight women in the iStroll group. Anyone interested in joining can get more information at istroll.co/fort-hood or subscribepage.io/iStrollFortHood?fbclid=PAAabzgqnAjmNr6IE8ul2lvwHVpfqlMyogPNmD9uEoLfgzpme9g5DVRmfT1YU.
Looking back at her eight years as a military spouse, Lauren says she is “happy with it” and things are going well. She is expecting her second child in October, and although there have been significant challenges along the way, one thing she has enjoyed is seeing parts of the country that she might never have seen had she stayed in “The Golden State.”
“Definitely, the time away (from each other) can be hard,” she said. “You want to blame them because they’re always gone, but none of it is their fault. It’s the Army telling them what to do.
“I think that’s the hardest part — remembering that it’s the Army and not their choice. A lot of people blame it on the spouse, but they don’t have any control. People think they (soldiers) have more of a say in, like, when they can come home from work, and things like that. It’s definitely not like that.
“I would definitely say (to young spouses) to feel the feelings, and not hide them. One of my workout mom’s husband has just deployed, and it’s her first one. I told her, ‘Do not bottle up your feelings.’ It’s important to feel it and then pick yourself up and then move on from there.
“I also recommend community. Community is very important. If you’re a mom, find other moms your age. That way, you can become friends and have that community (for support) when your husband is not around. You have to have that level of independence.
“I’m happy with the life. I think it’s made (me) a much stronger person, and more independent. It has opened my eyes to the rest of the country. I grew up in California and that’s all I knew, so it’s been really nice to see different areas … To see how there are different ways to live. We lived in the country when we were in Georgia and we loved it. Then, we have lived in urban areas, suburbs, and it’s fun to see what we like and what we don’t like.
“I definitely like how much I’ve grown as a person because of the military.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.