COPPERAS COVE —“Why I moved to Texas from California? It’s simple. I wanted to start a new adventure and I loved Texas when I was going through medic training at Fort Sam Houston (San Antonio, Texas),” said Kaitlyn Sullivan who now works as an intern teacher for Copperas Cove Independent School District. “People talk about how crazy California is regarding laws and government. They’re right.”
Prior to entering the military, Sullivan enrolled in San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton, California, intending to get her degree in law enforcement.
“I’m not sure why I switched,” Sullivan said. “Maybe it was the way people were treating law enforcement officers and how a lot of them are treated now — as the bad guy.”
Sullivan ended up enlisting in the Army Reserves and trained as a medic at Fort Sam Houston. She served honorably for eight years before making the cross-country move in 2017 from California to Texas.
Sullivan worked in California as a paraprofessional in a preschool for students with autism for four years and with the San Joaquin County Office of Education for two years. After moving to Texas, she obtained her paraprofessional certification and worked as a teacher’s aide for six year, most recently at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy.
With more than 100 hours of college credit accumulated, Sullivan was still working to pursue her bachelor’s degree.
“I just started focusing on applying for jobs rather than continuing school and time just got away from me,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan applied and was accepted into Copperas Cove ISD’s Rising Instructors Soaring in Education program that creates a fast-track for staff members to apply for teaching internships after they have completed 60 hours of college credit. The school district began paying for Sullivan’s college courses so she is able to obtain her bachelor’s degree and teaching certification. She is now an intern kindergarten teacher at Martin Walker Elementary.
“Financially, the increased pay makes it easier to pay bills every month,” Sullivan said. “Mentally and emotionally … after the first couple of days, the R.I.S.E. program gave me the confidence knowing that I can keep a group of tiny humans alive and focused. The school also has a lot of staff that have been willing and ready to assist me and answer my many questions. Educationally, this program gives me incentive to try my best in my classes because it is a great opportunity. It also reminds me that I remember more stuff from school than I thought.”
As a teacher in her own classroom, Sullivan enjoys being able to set it up in a way that works best for her and her students.
“I liked being a para and sharing the space with my teacher, but now I can change whatever I need to when it doesn’t work for me,” Sullivan said. “It also helps that I have a great group of students this year who can give input on how they think the room would better suit us all.”
Now, with less than 90 days left in the school year, Sullivan is confident not only in her own teaching abilities but also in what her students have learned.
“On the first day, I felt like I would vomit from nervousness. I also questioned what sort of people would put me in charge of a bunch of five-year-olds,” Sullivan said. “The second day, I was relieved that they all lived and made it home. Now, I feel like they’ve grown a great deal and will be really prepared for first grade next year.”
