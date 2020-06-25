Members of the public and friends of Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales will gather at 8 p.m. Saturday for a balloon release and candlelight vigil to honor his memory.
The release and vigil, which will take place at Lions Club Park in Killeen, is being organized by Deanna Williams, a close friend of Wedel-Morales who said she considered him to be a younger brother.
People are encouraged to bring their own balloons, but Williams said she and her sister will have around 100 on hand.
The balloon release will take place around 8:15 p.m., followed by the candlelight vigil, she said.
“I want to be able to release the balloons where they’ll be seen,” Williams said Thursday.
People should also bring their own candles and masks to the park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen.
The remains of Wedel-Morales, who went missing last August, were found on Florence Road in Killeen Friday after the Killeen Police Department were notified by Fort Hood’s Criminal Investigation Command that they received a tip of the location.
His death is still under investigation.
