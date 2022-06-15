Cadets and senior members from the Bell County Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol got to experience simulated helicopter flight during a visit to the UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook simulators on Fort Hood Army post on June 3. The squadron, based in Temple, had 10 cadets and four senior members attend the event. The cadets have been learning concepts of aerodynamics and flight through their Aerospace Program lessons and were shown how helicopters and their flight controls work and the differences between them and fixed wing aircraft. The cadets each took the copilot’s seat and were able to do a flight in the Black Hawk and Chinook simulators. Cadets took off from the airport and flew around the local area and landed the simulator with the assistance of the simulator instructors.
The squadron commander, Maj. Brad Whitacre, said this about the event, “I am exceptionally grateful to the professionalism of the instructors and simulator operators who gave our cadets a chance to experience what it’s like to fly as an Army aviator. This helps every cadet practically apply the theory taught in their aerospace books, introducing them to the many career fields available in the world of aviation. Events like this motivate cadets to expand their horizons and attracts new members to join our Civil Air Patrol team.”
