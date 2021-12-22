The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, its primary care clinics and COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites will modify hours Dec. 20 to Jan. 3 for the holiday season.
The hospital remains open every day for emergency services, inpatient care, and labor and delivery services.
COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Sites
Abrams Gym
- 8-11:30 a.m. Dec. 20-22 and Dec. 27-29
- Closed Dec.,23-26 and Dec. 30- Jan 2
Respiratory Drive -Thru Clinic
- 7-10 a.m. Dec. 20-22 and Dec. 27-29
- Closed Dec. 23-26 and Dec. 30-Jan. 2
Pharmacies are open Normal Operating Hours
Dec. 20-23 and Dec. 27-30
Monroe and Bennett pharmacies will be closed Dec., 23 and Dec., 30.
All pharmacies will be closed
Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 31- Jan. 2
All Darnall clinics and pharmacies will resume normal operations on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Tricare Prime enrollees with urgent, emergent care needs or COVID-19 symptoms should seek assistance at the Darnall Emergency Department.
For questions or concerns about COVID-19, please call the 24-hour APHN COVID-19 hotline at 254-553-6612.
The Nurse Advice Line is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-874-2273, Option 1. Individuals living in the Fort Hood area entitled to military healthcare may talk to registered nurses about urgent health issues, guidance on non-emergency situations, and information about self-care for injuries or illnesses.
Beneficiaries can make or cancel appointments through Tricare online at www.tricareonline.com or by calling Patient Appointment Service at 254-288-8888. At Tricare online, you can make and cancel appointments as well as request, pharmacy refills, and access health information like laboratory results, radiology results and immunization records.
