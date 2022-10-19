BELTON — Witches, warlocks, werewolves, vampires, zombies and other colorful creatures of fantastic folklore and history wait all year long for the chance to come out and cavort during Halloween, an annual celebration that goes back to around 1745 and once marked the end of the harvest season for Celtic farmers.

Just 20 miles east of Killeen-Fort Hood over in the town of Belton, ghosts and goblins are back again this year at the Beltonian Theatre Haunted House with a pair of adrenaline-pumping attractions designed especially for adults and children.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.