BELTON — Witches, warlocks, werewolves, vampires, zombies and other colorful creatures of fantastic folklore and history wait all year long for the chance to come out and cavort during Halloween, an annual celebration that goes back to around 1745 and once marked the end of the harvest season for Celtic farmers.
Just 20 miles east of Killeen-Fort Hood over in the town of Belton, ghosts and goblins are back again this year at the Beltonian Theatre Haunted House with a pair of adrenaline-pumping attractions designed especially for adults and children.
From Oct. 25-31, the Beltonian is featuring its “Horrifying Adult Haunted House” and “Kid Friendly Haunted House.”
Legend has it that a ghost that haunted the downtown theater for more than 50 years has never been fully identified and has come back again “angrier and as powerful as ever.” Some say a young girl called Mary who was the victim of a mysterious and tragic death on the theater steps roams the building, turning lights off and on, opening and closing doors, making strange noises and more.
Organizers report that the Room of Doom is more frightening than ever, and so not recommended for children or anyone with a weak heart.
The Horrifying Adult Haunted House is open from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25-27 and Oct. 30-31, and 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 28-29. Admission is $10 plus tax. The Kid Friendly Haunted House will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Admission is $7 plus tax.
Originating with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, it was believed this end of October observance that became the modern-day Halloween was a time when the boundary between the living world and the dead becomes blurred. Today, it is mostly a time for trick-or-treating, costume contests, spooky parties and … creepy clowns?
It seems these fun-loving pranksters best known for making people laugh and smile can also show an evil side, as seen in horror movies like, “It,” “Clownhouse,” “House of 1000 Corpses,” and others.
This year, some of those creepy clowns can also be found weekends at Silo of Screams, a 30,000-square-feet haunted house complex at 1511 Industrial Blvd. in Temple, about 30 miles east of Killeen-Fort Hood along Interstate 35.
Take a trip through Van Winkle Memorial Hospital, try and survive the post-apocalyptic incinerator, and get ready for the Funhouse full of blood thirsty clowns. Now open Fridays and Saturdays — and, of course, Halloween — there are four full-size haunts and a food truck at this facility. For details and ticket information, go to www.siloofscreams.com.
If you care or dare to travel down I-35 to Austin for some frightening fun, how about House of Torment, bringing 20 years of fear and referred to by some as “the scariest haunted house in America.”
Along with attractions that carry a warning “may be too intense for children 12 and under,” this facility includes Mini Escape Games in which a group enters a room and has five minutes using hidden clues and riddles to find the way out. Take a shot at some axe-throwing or sit a spell and enjoy a cold beverage at Torment Tavern (must be 21 or older).
A few tips for visitors to House of Torment include: Buy tickets in advance; no food, drinks, bottles, recording devices, flash photography, or flashlights allowed inside (taking photos with monsters and other entertainers outside is fine); guests who come in costume should leave props, handheld items and other accessories in the car; bring a clear bag to limit the touching of personal items, only clear bags not exceeding 4.5”x 6.5” will be allowed; mistreating any performer or staff member will result in guests being sent home; wearing heels or flip-flops is discouraged.
John Clark is a longtime contributor to the Fort Hood Herald and a former teacher with the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.