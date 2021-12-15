DALLAS – Yuletide celebration comes to life a couple hours up the road from Killeen-Fort Hood as Dallas’ historic Fair Park hosts Enchant Christmas, described as the World’s Most Magical Christmas Light Maze and Village.
Running this year from the day after Thanksgiving through Jan. 2, the holiday extravaganza features such attractions as an ice-skating trail, children’s crafty zone, food trucks, snack vendors, an artisan Christmas market, holiday light maze, Santa and Mrs. Claus and a number of other activities. Adults can also enjoy some Christmas-themed cocktails available at the Polar Bar.
“We have scent diffusers here, so we’re pumping in smells. We have snow machines, so we’re making artificial snow. We have carolers; we have entertainers; we have stages programmed with holiday entertainment; and it’s just going to be a big holiday fun for the family,” said Jeff Vetting, Enchant general manager.
According to legend, it was here at Enchant long ago that a shooting star fell to Earth, nestling in the snow. The magic of that shooting star brought life to the Enchant Forest and across the North Pole. Years later, among talking snowmen and flying reindeer, it was here that Santa and the missus decided to make their home.
Fair Park was established in 1886 on the outskirts of East Dallas as an 80-acre fairground for the Dallas State Fair.
To get there, take Interstate 35E North to downtown Dallas. Take exit 428B to connect to Interstate 30 East (toward Texarkana). Exit on S. Haskell Avenue (exit 48A) and turn left on Haskell. The parking entrance is located at Gate 2, at the corner of Haskell and Parry Avenue.
For more details on Enchant Christmas and ticket information, go to www.fairpark.org/events/detail/enchant-christmas.
Also in the Dallas-Fort Worth area is the legendary Christmas at Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, 23 miles northwest of Dallas.
It is said there is “something for everyone” at the Gaylord Texan’s annual holiday showcase, including such things as exploring acres and acres of bright and colorful light displays, snow tubing, ice skating, photos with Santa, along with a number of other activities, shows and events. This year, step into the world of Buddy the Elf in the all-new, Gaylord Hotels Original Experience, Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf™.
Visit the gingerbread decorating corner, build your own snowman, take a turn at Santa’s Snow Throw, have breakfast with Charlie Brown, join the Merry Snoopy Scavenger Hunt, try out the Holiday Heist Escape Room, enjoy a spin on the Christmas Carousel, try the Build-a-Bear Workshop, and don’t forget the Cirque Winter Wonderland show that follows a young show princess’ journey to help an ice queen find the spirit and light of Christmas while encountering incredible creatures. Be amazed by dazzling aerial acrobatics, contortionists, jugglers and more in this live performance.
New and improved safety measures at the Gaylord include allowing access to event areas only to paid ticket holders for events located in those areas, and to registered overnight guests at the resort. Additional restrictions may apply without advance notice. Christmas at Gaylord has been redesigned to deliver the same magical holiday experience while integrating new, enhanced health and safety measures. Specific protocols vary per attraction. You can see more details of our cleaning protocols at www.gaylordhotelsclean.com.
Unvaccinated guests and customers are required to wear masks. For fully vaccinated guests, masks are optional.
For more detailed information about Christmas at Gaylord, go to christmasatgaylordtexan.marriott.com.
Back home in central Texas, the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA) on Fort Hood invites all comers to the annual Nature in Lights show. Open nightly from 5:30 to 11 p.m., this popular attraction features five-and-a-half miles of holiday-inspired scenes and light displays.
Gate fees include:
Cars, mini-vans, pickups – $15
Limos, RVs, 15–passenger vans – $30
24–passenger vans – $50
47–passenger vans or larger bus – $75
BLORA is at 7999 Sparta Road, near the city of Belton. Along with Nature in Lights, the park offers such things as camping, mountain biking, fishing, running, cycling, free outdoor movies, half-marathon fundraisers and more.
For more information, visit www.hoodmwr.com/nature-in-lights/#blora_nature_in_lights,_texas.
