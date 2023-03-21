TYLER — Nature lovers from all over the country flock every spring to this East Texas town for the annual Azalea and Spring Flower Trail, running this year from March 24 through April 9.
Lush gardens brimming with spectacular white and pink dogwoods, azaleas and tulips await visitors, along with an assortment of colorful blooms including Redbud trees, Japanese Maples, crabapples, ornamental pears, daffodils and wisteria along 10 miles of old-fashioned brick streets and historic homes.
Tyler, also known as the hometown of NFL football legend and Hall of Famer Earl Campbell, is located about 190 miles northeast of Killeen-Fort Hood.
First established in 2003, the Azalea National Historic District is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and includes about 950 homes built in the first half of the 20th century, along with a large number of structures dating back to the 1930s when an oil boom had a significant economic impact on the town of 107,000.
The first azaleas are said to have been planted in Tyler in 1929. Others began to plant the gorgeous flowering shrubs and the area developed a reputation for springtime beauty. In 1960, the first four tour routes were established to help guide tourists.
Markers designate the routes that wander through town, and maps are available at the Tyler Convention and Visitors Bureau website, or by visiting the bureau offices. Parking is provided by the First Presbyterian Church, near the corner of Dobbs and South Broadway, although driving all or parts of the trail is the recommended way to see it.
A prime and recommended starting point is the corner of Houston Street and South Broadway Avenue.
With a nickname like Rose Capital of the World, it may come as no surprise that the Azalea Trail is not the only place in Tyler to admire beautiful blossoming greenery.
Tyler Rose Garden at 420 Rose Park Drive features 14 acres of manicured grounds with 35,000 rose bushes and more than 500 varieties of roses. This facility is open from dusk to dawn, seven days a week, and admission is free.
Another local attraction is the Caldwell Zoo at 2203 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Established in 1937, this 85-acre animal sanctuary began as a child development laboratory where children could learn about such creatures as parrots, monkeys and squirrels. It became an official zoo 16 years later, with early residents including a lion and chimpanzee. Today, the zoo is home to more than 3,000 animals representing more than 200 different species, and also boasts several breeding programs to include Chilean flamingos and cheetahs.
While you are in town, might as well check out some local cuisine at places like Jucys Hamburgers, 2330 E. 5th Street, where they serve up more than a dozen different kinds of burgers and sandwiches, including bacon cheeseburger, patty melt, steak sandwich, chipotle chicken sandwich, super burger, cowboy melt, veggie burger, grilled cheese, The Bandito, crispy chicken, grilled chicken and BLT.
The menu also includes a hamburger steak plate with fries, salad, Texas toast, and a chicken fried steak plate, chicken fried chicken and grilled chicken. Have a nice salad or enjoy breakfast from 6 to 10:45 a.m. each day.
Just down the road at 2202 E. 5th is Happy’s Fish House, where the offerings include frog legs, firecracker shrimp, fried gator bites, shrimp and crawfish fondue, fried calamari, fried crab balls, fried green tomatoes, fried onion rings, shrimp queso, oysters on the half shell, gumbo, etouffee, shrimp, snow crab, sausage, white fish tacos, shrimp po’boy, oyster po’boy, catfish po’boy, dirty rice, smoked chicken, shrimp and grits, bread pudding, key lime pie, praline cheesecake and much more.
Just can’t wait to get on the road again.
