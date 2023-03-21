TYLER — Nature lovers from all over the country flock every spring to this East Texas town for the annual Azalea and Spring Flower Trail, running this year from March 24 through April 9.

Lush gardens brimming with spectacular white and pink dogwoods, azaleas and tulips await visitors, along with an assortment of colorful blooms including Redbud trees, Japanese Maples, crabapples, ornamental pears, daffodils and wisteria along 10 miles of old-fashioned brick streets and historic homes.

