PORT ARANSAS — Head south this weekend for the 25th annual Whooping Crane Festival, a celebration of the magnificent endangered species and its return for winter nesting to the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge along the Gulf Coast.
Known as one of the oldest living bird species on Earth, these elegant cranes have a wingspan ranging from seven to eight feet. They are the tallest bird in North America at nearly five feet tall, and the average lifespan is more than 30 years.
Whooping cranes — named for the whooping sound they make with a mate — are almost entirely white except for black wingtips and facial markings, black legs and feet and a bare patch of red skin on top of the head. Chicks are a cinnamon brown color and grow as much as an inch a day during their first summer of life.
These birds were reportedly nearing extinction in 1940 when only 15 were known to exist. With Endangered Species Act protection, they have made an impressive comeback and now number around 600. They spend summers in northwestern Canada and central Wisconsin, and head south for winter to the Texas coast and southeastern U.S.
Every year since 1996, the coastal town of Port Aransas has staged the Whooping Crane Festival, which spans four days and features guest speakers, birding trips, boating trips, nature tours, photography workshops, a trade show and more.
This year, a number of expert speakers are scheduled, to include:
Sara Zimorski, who led an effort for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries in 2010 to reintroduce and establish a population of whooping cranes in the state following an absence of more than 60 years. She will provide an overview and update of the existing population and discuss areas of success and issues concerning the birds that remain problematic.
Hillary Thompson, a Whooping Crane Biologist at the International Crane Foundation, leads a capture team and coordinates the release of young birds. Her discussion topic is Twenty Years of Reintroducing Migratory Whooping Cranes.
Dr. Roberta Bondar, the world’s first neurologist to go into space. Aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery mission in 1992, she conducted experiments for 18 countries in the first International Microgravity Laboratory, a precursor to the International Space Station. For over a decade after her spaceflight, she headed an international research team working with NASA on neurological symptoms seen after spaceflight, and their connections to neurological diseases on Earth. Topic for her discussion is Survival Corridor: A View of the Whooping Crane’s World from Space to Earth.
Several other guest speakers are on schedule for the event that begins Thursday, Feb. 24 with a Whooping Crane Boat Tour from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. A Birding and Nature Boat Tour is from 2 to 3:30 p.m., followed by the Sunset Wine, Birding, & Dolphin Tour from 4:30 to 6 p.m., a Whooping Crane Reception at Port Aransas Art Museum from 6 to 8 p.m., and a public lecture from 7 to 8 p.m.
On Friday, Day Two activities include such things as a King Ranch birding and nature tour; Whooping Crane boat tour; island birding and nature bus tour; Migration of Whooping Cranes presentation with David Brandt; camera settings for bird photographers workshop featuring Kathy Adams Clark; birding and nature boat tour; speaker Dr. George Archibald of the International Crane Foundation; photography and birdwatching boat tour with Kathy Adams Clark and Dr. Scott Holt; sunset wine, birding and dolphin cruise.
Days three and four (Saturday and Sunday) will offer many of the same activities, along with the Fennessey Ranch Birding and Nature Tour; Shorebird Field Trip featuring Gary Clark; Processing Tips for Bird Photographers Workshop featuring Kathy Adams Clark; and Birds and Brews with Mikael Behrens and Ray Dillahunty.
Port Aransas is located about 300 miles south of Killeen near Corpus Christi.
For more on the festival and ticket information, go to www.portaransas.org/whooping-crane-festival/the-2022-festival.
