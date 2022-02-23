EVANT — It has been a long time and the memories are a bit hazy now, but 105-year-old Jack Elam can still recall a few stories about his time as a muleskinner with the famed 10th Mountain Division, battling the German army in the mountains of northern Italy during World War II.
Born and raised in tiny Pearl, Texas, and now living in Evant, just north of Lampasas, Elam earned a Bronze Star for heroism in combat after joining the military in February 1944. Following training at Camp Swift near Austin, he headed off to war in November that year.
The 10th Mountain Division — now stationed at Fort Drum, N.Y. — was comprised mostly of soldiers who were also snow skiers, but Elam did not ski and so he was assigned to help lead his unit’s mule trains, which carried ammunition, supplies and weapons including 75mm and 105mm howitzers.
He remembers having to go out at night and search for mules who had wandered off.
“The mules might break loose at night, and we had to go find them,” he said recently at the home he shares with daughter, Linda K. Comer.
Here is an account of the 10th Mountain Division’s exploits during WWII, according to home.army.mil:
“Under the command of Maj. Gen. Lloyd E. Jones, the 10th Light Division (Alpine) was constituted on July 10, 1943, and activated on July 15, at Camp Hale, Colorado. After extensive winter and mountain warfare training, the division moved to Camp Swift, Texas, for additional combat training. The 10th Light Division was re-designated the 10th Mountain Division on Nov. 6, 1944, and was deployed to the Italian theater under the command of Maj. Gen. George P. Hays soon thereafter.
“By January 1945, the division was executing combat operations in northern Italy. During these operations, the 10th Mountain Division seized German positions on Riva Ridge and Mount Belvedere, breaking through the German mountain defenses into the Po River Valley and reaching the northern end of Lake Garda by the war’s end. On April 14, Pfc. John D. Magrath performed the combat actions that would make him the division’s first soldier to earn the Medal of Honor.
“During nearly five months of intense ground combat in Italy, the division was opposed by 100,000 German troops, yet effectively destroyed five German divisions, unhinging the defense in Italy and drawing forces away from other theaters. The division sustained nearly 5,000 casualties during World War II, with 999 soldiers killed in action.
“Following the German surrender, the 10th Mountain Division deployed with troops from Yugoslavia to the Italian border near Trieste, in support of Mission UDINE. After redeploying, the division was inactivated on Nov. 30, 1945, at Camp Carson, Colo.”
For more on the division’s actions during WWII, go to www.historynet.com/the-10th-mountain-divisions-deadly-uphill-battle-in-italy.htm.
After coming back to central Texas in August 1945, Elam established Evant Feed Mill in 1946, and bought Evant Water Works a year later. He owned an egg farm with 50,000 chickens, along with feedlots holding 200 head of cattle.
He bought stock in First National Bank of Evant in 1963 and a year later was named director of the bank. One year after that, Elam became chairman of the board.
He has served as district chairman of the Texas Bankers Association, chairman of Housing Development in Evant, a member of the Educational Committee of the Texas Bankers Association, was active at the local First Methodist Church, a member of the Masonic Lodge in Evant and was a Shriner.
Along with all that, Elam and members of his family have been back to Italy a number of times over the years, visiting various mountain towns and battle sites from the war. Daughter, Linda, has been on some of those trips and says the experience was unforgettable.
“The 10th Mountain Division had their first reunion for soldiers and their families to return back to Italy in 1963, to the towns and the countryside where they fought,” she said. “So my dad, my mom, my brother and I made that trip, and I can’t really find the words to describe it.
“There were so many people still in those mountain towns that knew the soldiers. So we were like royalty coming back.”
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, out of some 16 million Americans who served during WWII, around 240,000 were still alive as of February 2021. An estimated 245 of those veterans die each day.
Statistics show that the youngest WWII vets are in their 90s, and the oldest in their 100s. Centenarians like Elam represent less than one percent of the U.S. population.
The father of two, grandfather of two and great-grandfather of three leads what might be considered a surprisingly active life. He still gets around the house on his own, which makes Linda a little nervous sometimes, so she takes him out for car rides and frequent visits to a favorite spot, the drive-through Buena Vista Wildlife Safari and RV Park, just down the road from home along South U.S. Highway 281.
“We go nearly every day,” Linda said.
Elam, who marked another birthday back in January, agreed.
“We do a helluva lot of going,” he said, with a smile.
“We sure do,” Linda said. “We get out and ride around. My dad’s nephew, Curtis Manning, lives in Copperas Cove, he and his wife. So we get down to see them occasionally.
“Yesterday, we went to Gatesville, then we came back and went to Goldthwaite and back. And we went on to Waco yesterday, too. Just to go for a ride. We always have to stop at Sonic for a Dr Pepper … and we like donut holes, so we circled through the donut place and got some donut holes.
“That’s kind of our day. During the summer when it’s nice, we’re out on the patio, watching the birds, the squirrels.”
Dr Pepper is Elam’s favorite drink. He enjoys watching The Price is Right on TV, and his favorite food is pretty much anything sweet, including chocolate pie, lemon pie, cake and banana pudding. On the end table next to his easy chair in the living room is a dish full of Reese’s THiNS candy.
Asked if he ever imagined living to be 105 years old, Elam said:
“Oh, hell, no.
“It’s been a good life,” he said. “We’ve had a pretty good life. Made a lot of money and lost some. I’m feeling fine. We’ve been blessed.”
