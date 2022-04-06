Central Texas College (CTC) hosted an achievement ceremony to recognize 19 graduates who recently completed the CTC-Fort Hood Systems, Applications and Products in Data Processing (SAP) cohort program. A collaborative effort between CTC, Fort Hood and St. Michael’s Learning Academy in Houston, the program is designed to provide transitioning active duty military personnel and veterans with high-tech training in SAP, the world’s business software leader.
The SAP cohort is a 10-week, full-time program consisting of five non-credit classes which include hands-on competency instruction. Students receive valuable training in some of today’s most in-demand specialties and receive the necessary training to compete for employment opportunities across 25 industries, including energy and national resources, financial services, public services and service industries.
The cohort classes are Introduction to Enterprise Systems; Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Configuration; Enterprise Systems, Tools, Concepts and Careers; ERP Business Process Integration with Simulation; and ERP Program Capstone. Upon completion, graduates earn a Certificate of Completion and receive job placement assistance for a career as an SAP implementation consultant.
Graduates of the 13th SAP cohort are Tyler Adams, Monic Davis, Joel Detamore, Augusto Diaz Bonilla, Kirt German, Keosha Gill, Kenyatta Hill, Brandis Jackson, Justin Jones, Brian Joseph, Yeyoung Kim, Junseob Lee, Korey Merrick, David Moore, So Jung Park, Ralph Petit, Eddie Ponce Lopez, Shaquille Scott and Jeremy Watley.
Enrollment for SAP Cohort 14 is currently underway. Classes will be held April 26 through July 1 at the CTC Fort Hood campus, Building 3201 on 72nd Street. Transitioning soldiers and veterans can contact the CTC Fort Hood Student Services department at 254-526-1917 for more information.
