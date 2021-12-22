KILLEEN — Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Michael Moore thought a couple years in the military after high school might do him some good, but little did he know his hitch would last 24 years and lead to a successful career in the medical field.
“Oh, I don’t know,” the 66-year-old Killeen resident originally from Chicago said. “Back at that time, they had that ‘Be All You Can Be’ thing going on. I really didn’t have any plans, so I said, ‘OK, I’ll just go for a couple of years and see what’s going on.’”
His first brush with the future came at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, where he attended basic training. It was not exactly culture shock, Moore says, but definitely a different way of life.
“My dad was in the service — he was in World War II — so getting hollered at was no big deal. Sometimes it was even funny when they were hollering at you. But if you just did what they told you to do, you didn’t get hollered at,” he said.
“When they tell you, hey, you’re supposed to be somewhere at 7 o’clock, you should already be there at 7 o’clock, not just coming in there five minutes before. You know, stuff like that. When you’re growing up, you think you know what it means to really work hard and have discipline, but the military is different.
“You’re standing there saying, ‘Formation is not until 7, so what are we doing out here at 6:30?’ Because you need to be standing in formation at 7, not coming to formation.
“So, I really learned discipline in the military; learned how to be part of a team.”
After AIT (advanced individual training) as an infantryman at Fort Polk, La., Moore’s first duty station was Fort Bragg, N.C., where he was a paratrooper and member of the famed 82nd Airborne Division.
He went back and forth quite a bit between Fort Bragg and Korea before being assigned to Fort Hood near the end of his career, which concluded when he retired here in 1998.
A few years before that, Moore was deployed to the Middle East after Iraq invaded and occupied neighboring Kuwait in August 1990. By that time, his MOS (military occupation specialty) had changed to medic and so he worked in a MASH unit field hospital.
For those who remember the old 1972-83 TV sitcom, “MASH,” which followed the sometimes hilarious, sometimes dramatic exploits of a military medical unit during the Korean War, Moore says the reality of an Army field hospital was different than the popular television representation.
“Nah, we weren’t like that,” he said. “We were a little bit different. There was not a lot of drama — or if there was, we didn’t see it. We had an OR, an ER section. We had wards. We took care of the patients after surgery; had labs; things like that.
“When we first got deployed, we actually took care of the enemy combatants. They didn’t really have hospitals when we first got there, so we did a lot of sick calls. There were a lot of people sent over there who had medical problems, especially the reservists.”
The hospital was not on the front lines of combat, so there were no enemy attacks and no incoming mortar fire, Moore said. He never saw anyone he knew among the wounded brought in, but he did see the occasional familiar face.
“There was a couple of times where I had been in a unit and a sergeant major from there would bring one of his soldiers in or something, and we’d talk,” he said. “That’s about it.”
When he left the service, Moore went to work for the next five years as an LVN (licensed vocational nurse) at Scott and White hospital, then went back to school and earned his RN (registered nurse) credentials. For the past nine years, the married father of six and grandfather of 13 — one of his kids served 20 years in the Army and retired as a staff sergeant — has worked as lead nurse in the Heart and Vascular Center at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.
He enjoys his work and plans to stay another four or five years, at least.
“I really enjoy the people I work with,” Moore said. “I’ve met a lot of great people at Seton. I work with some great doctors.”
Looking back at his military career, Moore says that although he never planned on being in the Army for more than two decades and never imagined he would some day become a nurse, he has no regrets whatsoever about joining up or staying in.
“I think it’s one of the best things I ever did. It taught me discipline. I changed my MOS and actually got started with the career that I’m in now. I was 18 when I joined and I was 40-something when I got out, and I learned a lot.”
For other young men and women just starting out their military careers, or considering an enlistment, Moore says it can be a great career and stepping stone for later on in life, but becoming a soldier is a different world than being a civilian.
“You have to understand the service is going to do what the service does,” he said.
“You’re going to take orders; you’re going to learn discipline; you’re going to learn another way of life that will put you on the right path.
“The thing about the military is they expect you to do your job — and you have to do it. I think that’s something a lot of people don’t understand. Out in the real world, there’s nobody standing over you all the time, making sure you do what you need to do. Once you get used to having people tell you what to do and make sure you’re doing it — and doing it right then — you learn how to do it on your own, and that makes you a better person.
“At first, you may say, ‘I know I have to do right because somebody is going to check up on me.’ But then, as you grow, you say, ‘I have to do it because I want to do it the right way — and the right way is this way.’ You don’t try to take that left to right turn from what you’re trying to do.
“If you can understand and get used to all that, you’ll be OK.”
