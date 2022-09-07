KILLEEN — Central Texas native Billy McGowan credits a retired U.S. Army officer in his hometown Marlin for inspiring him as a boy to look beyond the cotton fields where he worked for $3 a day during the summertime and go after big dreams.
“I used to talk to him all the time about the military,” said McGowan, a 78-year-old Killeen resident who retired from the Army as a colonel in 1994. “He attended Prairie View (A&M University) back in the ‘30s, and he majored in math. He was my influence.
“He went to Prairie View and worked in the laundry. I went to Prairie View and worked in the cafeteria.
“When I talk to young people now, I ask them, ‘What’s your vision? What do you want to do?’ Young people have to have a vision, and that was my vision. I wanted to go into the military.”
McGowan was born and raised in Marlin, population around 5,000, about 60 miles east of Killeen-Fort Hood. He grew up during the segregation era and remembers a different world back then with separate facilities for African-Americans and whites.
“We had black schools and white schools,” McGowan said. “There were certain places we could not even go into. Some of the restaurants … at the movie theater, the white folks were downstairs, and the black folks were upstairs.
“Back when we were young teenagers, we didn’t have any parks to go to, or anything of that nature. One afternoon, we were sitting around off of San Antonio Street where I grew up — just a bunch of black kids sitting around on the street corner, talking — and we decided to ride through the park in Marlin.
“We didn’t stop, we just rode through, came back on the main road, and the cop stopped us. We had to get out of the car, and he told us we were not authorized to ride through the park.
“That’s one example. Let me give you another one. Back in the day, the white football players could come to our game, but we couldn’t go to their game. I thought we could go to their game and sit in the stands. I went to one of the games, and a cop came up there and told me, ‘Boy, you see that grass down there at the end of the stands. That’s where you have to go.’ So I went down there and sat.
“When I went to college, you could not go to the University of Texas and other schools. I remember one of the preacher’s sons in Marlin was one of the first blacks that went to play football for Baylor. There were certain colleges you could not go to — Prairie View was it.”
After graduating from Prairie View A&M and being commissioned a second lieutenant — and meeting his future wife, Odie — McGowan went back home to Marlin for a few months to work construction with his father before heading off to basic officer leadership training at Fort Knox, Ky., then his first active-duty assignment in Germany. His parents had divorced when he was 11 years old, but he always maintained a relationship with his dad over the years as he grew up with two brothers and a sister.
He says keeping in touch with his father, a strong relationship with his mother and grandmother, and plenty of hard work helped keep him out of trouble during his youth.
“There was a village concept there in Marlin,” McGowan said. “So even though my mother and father divorced, there was still folks in the neighborhood, teachers, and all that who looked out for us. There was a lot of love and support.
“That village and a stern mother is what kept me straight. My brother and I talk all the time about how stern mother was in keeping the family together — along with my grandmother.
“Another thing that kept me out of trouble was the discipline of working. Can you imagine being 11 years old and going down to the (Rio Grande) Valley in the back of an old man’s truck with a bunch of folks and working? We did that for two years. We did that same thing going to Oklahoma.
“We’d save the money from picking cotton and every week send money back home to mother for our school clothes, and we’d use some to buy groceries for the next week. That’s what we did.
“Then later on, we worked construction for $1.25 an hour — in Marlin, Waco, even at Fort Hood. That was a lot better than $3 a day.”
Young McGowan also mowed lawns, worked in the high school cafeteria in exchange for free lunches, sometimes cleaned his English teacher’s house on Saturday morning for $1.75, and worked on the railroad in Hearne and Manor during summer breaks.
He maintained those hard work habits after graduating high school in 1962 and heading off to college, where he mopped and waxed cafeteria floors at night his first year, collected garbage that was then fed to hogs on the college farm his second and third years and worked as a typist his senior year. He also earned a $60 monthly ROTC stipend.
When he went on active-duty, McGowan’s plan initially was to serve two years and then get out. He enjoyed the military so much that he decided to stay, and after serving in Germany, he got orders to Vietnam in 1968-69.
He was a captain then, serving in a non-combat, training role under MACV (Military Assistance Command Teams Vietnam). One year later, he took some training on the East Coast and then came to Fort Hood, where he was assigned as commander of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment.
“The significance of that is, later on when I made lieutenant colonel, I came back and commanded that battalion,” McGowan said.
It was his affiliation with the 1-66th that also produced one of many outstanding memories from his military career, when he attended a promotion ceremony for now-retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, who served as the 25th U.S. National Security Advisor from 2017 to 2018 and is also known for his roles in the Gulf War, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
McMaster’s first assignment after being commissioned a second lieutenant was with the 1-66th, then led by McGowan.
“When he was promoted to one-star (brigadier general), I walked up to Gen. (Martin) Dempsey (former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff) and saluted him. I told him I was Col. McGowan. Gen. McMaster had mentioned me in his comments during the ceremony, and Gen. Dempsey said, ‘So you’re Col. McGowan.’ He turned to his aide, and he gave me a four-star coin that I later gave to my grandson.”
Another achievement he is proud of is being chosen to attend the Army War College in 1986, along with the three years he spent teaching ROTC at his alma mater, Prairie View.
After retiring from the military, McGowan volunteered for a year-and-a-half at Killeen’s alternative high school, then served six years as site director for the Communities in Schools program at Rancier Middle School. He served on the Fort Hood retiree council; Communities in Schools board of directors; CASA (court-appointed special advocate board); and the Youth Advisory Council and Finance Committee at his church, where he now volunteers as a greeter.
He and Odie have been married 54 years and have two children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
McGowan spends a lot of time these days hauling hay, working cattle and doing other chores around a ranch he bought while still in the Army.
He looks back at his life with great pride and satisfaction. Odie says her husband still loves the Army and would probably put on the uniform again if he could.
“Yes, I was only going to stay in for two years, but by the grace of God, I’m glad I made that decision to stay in,” McGowan said. “I’ve never regretted that decision, and neither has my wife. I would do it all over again. The Army has been really, really good to us.
“Looking at where we came from … when we first got married, we were in Benjamin Franklin Village, there in Mannheim, Germany, about an hour south of Frankfurt, and we were going to go to the movies. We came up with 50 pennies to go to the movies. I was so embarrassed — I didn’t even want to go and buy the tickets.
“You talk about poor. You don’t forget things like that.
“God has really blessed us.”
