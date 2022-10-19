PIDCOKE — Penney Rivers says she enjoyed being a career soldier’s wife, traveling across the U.S., living for a while overseas and raising a family. There were plenty of good times along the way for a small-town girl raised in East Texas, but also tough times — like sending her husband, Gerald, off to war in Vietnam.
“He went to Vietnam three times,” said Rivers, an 83-year-old resident of Pidcoke, a small community about 12 miles north of Copperas Cove. “It was hard. You would have to take your children to the airport for him to fly out, and you’re struggling to hold back the tears — hold it together for the kids — because you knew he may not come back.”
During one of those combat tours, Rivers watched as a military vehicle headed up the street when they were stationed at Fort Polk, La., and pulled into her driveway. It was like a scene out of a movie, where a pair of soldiers in Class A uniforms arrive to inform a soldier’s family their loved one has been killed.
“We were in Leesville, which is adjacent to Fort Polk, and we lived in the last house at the end of the street,” she said. “I was playing with the kids in the front yard one day and here comes this Army staff car. They always came with a driver, a chaplain, and somebody else in the back.
“Here they come, and I’m standing there. Then they said to me, ‘We’re one street too far over.’ I felt so good about that, but then I felt bad because I knew somebody on the next street over was getting (bad) news.”
Rivers was born in Houston, raised in East Texas, and graduated from high school in Zwolle, La., about midway between Shreveport and Lake Charles, where her parents operated a grocery business. She attended Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches for a year but had met a young man before she left for college, and they got married in 1957.
Penney talks about the day they first met:
“I had managed to get a car, and I went to a neighboring town (Many, La.) to see ‘Gone with the Wind.’ It was a very long movie and it was cold in the theater, so I went back out to get my jacket. When I came back, this nice young man was standing at the door and he said, ‘I don’t believe I’ve ever met you.’
“I thought, what a corny way to try and … but I said, ‘No,’ and we got to talking. He asked where I lived and I said, Zwolle. He said, ‘Oh, my parents are going to open a business there next week.’
“It was love at first sight, and love for 58-and-a-half years. I left college, we got married, he went in the Army, and we began traveling.”
Their first duty station together was Fort Huachuca, Ariz., an assignment Penney describes as “at the end of nowhere.”
“It was a very, very long way to travel for a young couple,” she said. “We left home with just over $200. We had an eight-year-old Ford, and we went across the desert in June, so it was very hot. We were country bumpkins, you know. We’d been to a few other states, but to go all the way to Fort Huachuca, Ariz., that was quite a trip.”
They stayed there for two years, then Gerald got orders for Korea, so Penney headed back home to Louisiana. When he got back, they were stationed at Fort Jackson, S.C., spent some time in Little Rock, Ark., went to Germany, and were stationed three times at Fort Hood.
Their first time to arrive in central Texas was June 22, 1969.
“I remember that date because it was my daughter’s birthday,” Rivers said. “We were coming with the kids, and my grandmother came with us. We were going down the road, and this was before they had bakeries everywhere. So we stopped and got a watermelon, cut it, and put (birthday) candles in it.
“That’s one birthday cake she will always remember, because it was a watermelon.”
Also memorable about being stationed at Fort Hood was the beginning of Gerald’s three tours in Vietnam. He did not talk much about his experiences in the war, Penney says, but there were plenty of stories to tell.
“One of his worst experiences was … he had volunteered to take a wheeled convoy of gasoline for planes to touch down and fill up,” she said. “Naturally, the Viet Cong did not want to blow up the gas; they wanted to take it. So they had guys up in trees sharpshooting (at) them, and his little young driver got shot. The helicopters were supposed to be with them, but they got behind.”
Gerald, who also served in the National Guard, retired from the Army in 1977 as a chief warrant officer 3 supply officer. He had wanted to fly helicopters, Penney said, but high blood pressure problems would not allow it.
With three kids attending Copperas Cove High School, the couple decided to settle here, and in 1979 they opened The Daisy flower shop in Cove, a business that continues to operate 43 years later at the entrance to Turkey Creek Estates.
Gerald died in 2014, but the flower store remains in the family. Despite her own health issues, Penney continues to be a fixture at the shop.
“I gave it to my daughter, but I still come (to work) every day,” she said. “I’m in a wheelchair, but I still like to work, and I like people.”
Along with helping out around the store, Penney has been known to offer a few words of wisdom to some of the young GIs who come in to buy flowers. When she hears one of them complaining about the Army, she gently reminds them about the opportunities offered in exchange for military service.
“They laugh and call me the recruiter with no pay here (at the flower shop),” Rivers said. “These young guys will come in and be bragging about, ‘I’m going to get out of this here and go back to Kentucky,’ and all this.
“I tell them, ‘Son, are you going to college, or have you finished college?’
“They say, ‘No.’
“I say, ‘Well, do you have a good job waiting on you?’
“‘No.’
“Well, don’t you think maybe you ought to stay in the Army and get the schooling through the military, so you’ll have a life when you get back? One day you’re going to want to get married, if you’re not married already, and you owe it to your wife to give her the best life that you can.’
“They’re young and they think they’re going to go back to Podunk, Kentucky, or wherever they’re from, and their life is going to be wonderful. I tell them to think about it.”
Along with “work and more work,” Penney is author of a book titled, “A Thumb in God’s Eye.” Published in 2014 and available on Amazon, the 268-page work centers around the story of the 1987 beating death of a man named Loyal Garner in an East Texas jail.
A description of the book reads in part:
“Penney Vickers Rivers was born in 1939 in Houston, Texas. She was raised in deep East Texas among the tall pines that blocked the sun and hid the sins and deep secrets; where the white children were born with an inherent belief that racism, bigotry and pure hate was a part of their privilege of being part of a white superior race. Her father’s tales of the plight of generations beginning with their enslaved forefathers that were viewed as disposable property intrigued Penney. She married her husband, Jerry, and they traveled the world as he served in the military. Her experiences with different cultures and ethnicities made her realize that the intrigue she felt as a young child was really unease and shame.
“On Christmas Day, when two uniformed murderers masked as deputies walked down the aisle of the jail and beat Loyal Garner to death, all of the unsettling memories as a child resurfaced. This story was always inside her and she knew that it must be told.
“A Thumb in God’s Eye explores the history of ethnic disparity in the south. And it brings to light how little some things change.”
Penney, who says she was contacted recently by someone interested in turning her book into a play, remembers when she learned about Garner’s death in a phone call from her father.
“He called me from East Texas and he said — my nickname was Nellie — and he said, ‘Nellie, they did it again.’
“I said, “What, Dad, the dish ran away with the spoon. What do you mean they did it again?’
“He said, ‘They beat a black man to death in jail.’
“I was working civil service at the time and I got leave, and I went over there to the trial. It was something that made me ashamed of being from that part of the country. It was absolutely ridiculous the way they treated the people. To me, they beat the family up all over again during the trial.
“I decided then I would write about it; if nothing else for my own self. The title comes from … it was like the people on the jury and whatnot — believe me, I’m not being critical of any religion; I’m just telling it like it is — most of them were Baptists. It was pretty much a Baptist community where it happened. And how they could do the things they did to people just because of their color, and then go to church Sunday morning like nothing happened.”
Looking back at her life with Gerald and their years together in the military, the mother of five, grandmother of 11, and great-grandmother of seven, who worked over the years as a jewelry store manager, census taker, and civil service worker, says that although there were tough times, she would not change a thing.
“Jerry and I had five children of our own, and over the years we had a death in the family and we took in three (more) and we kept them for almost a year. Then, there was another problem in the family and we took in three more. So all in all, my husband and I helped raise 11 children. At one time, I had six who were all under seven years old.
“People would say, ‘How did you manage all those kids so young? You didn’t even have a dryer – you just had a washer.’
“Well, you knew at 7:30 in the morning, you’d better have that wash going. You just did what you had to do to make it work. You just did it. Everything worked out fine.
“I loved it. I can’t say enough good things about the military. A lot of people have bad things to say, but really and truly, the military’s not that bad. The closeness and the bonds that you form … people are like your brothers and your sisters, and you learn to rely on each other, especially when you’re overseas.”
Penney’s advice to young people serving in the military today?
“Stick with it. The military service is like anything else in life. You get out of it what you put in it.”
