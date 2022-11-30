I feel like I am the only one going through this. This seems to be the ongoing theme and notion most of us think or at least tell ourselves when we are in the face of adversity. We isolate ourselves in a way that makes us believe there is no one else who could possibly, or has ever endured what we are currently going through. We mope in our own pit of despair believing that no one could understand. This circumstance, this situation we are in, is beyond the understanding of any other person. However, it couldn’t be further from the truth. It is an illusion we find ourselves in each time we fall into our own self-destructive talk. The interesting thing about any one of our circumstances is that it can all be changed within an instant by just one thing — our attitude. As a disclaimer, I know there are far more serious, unfair, and volatile things that happen to people that go beyond changing one’s attitude. The general and more common situations are applicable to this perspective. Therefore, it is the attitude that can change our outlook.
We have all been through several encounters that seemed if the other person, the environment, or the trajectory of things would simply shift and change then all would be well. We bank on change to happen to us rather than initiate and be the change that we, and most importantly others, need. We all face this conundrum every moment we are faced with the decision to react from a selfish place or respond with grace and empathy. It is incredibly difficult to do and seems bizarre and uncomfortable to attempt. However, the reward that comes with this sort of approach has never been more gratifying and peaceful than the one that seeks its own way.
Take for instance when we are a patient or customer receiving services. We may be greeted with a lack of quality in customer service. We may approach a desk and communicate with the person on the other side in hopes that they will make this visit a smooth process. However, it is the complete opposite and the person greeting me and being my first point of contact seems to be off to a bad start. We can tend to build frustration, impatience, and injustice as we are not being treated how we expect to be treated. From this moment we have the option to be affected negatively or to affect others in a positive way despite the encounter.
What is the harder thing to do, is usually the one we may need to do. It is easy to dish out the same treatment we receive when we feel disrespected or undervalued. So why wouldn’t we choose to give to others what they only have given to us? Perhaps that choice only contributes to the continual cycle of disorder. So if we choose an attitude that demonstrated compassion, patience, and understanding, the response may change. It may not change. The definitive change will be ourselves, and how we are shaping our character and who we are maturing ourselves to be. It is the greatest deed we could ever do for ourselves that will far exceed any material object, asset, or accolades. The more we challenge ourselves to be a higher, better version of ourselves, we begin to unpack more from within.
Running with the pack takes little to no effort. It is a simple movement of motion to follow those around you. However, to be different in a sense of not seeking attention or validity, but one who wants to change for the improvement and servant of others.
It all begins and ends with our attitude. We must choose to see beyond ourselves and look past our emotional sensitivities and frailties. We must be willing to help ourselves in order to help others.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and a Killeen area resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.