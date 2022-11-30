I feel like I am the only one going through this. This seems to be the ongoing theme and notion most of us think or at least tell ourselves when we are in the face of adversity. We isolate ourselves in a way that makes us believe there is no one else who could possibly, or has ever endured what we are currently going through. We mope in our own pit of despair believing that no one could understand. This circumstance, this situation we are in, is beyond the understanding of any other person. However, it couldn’t be further from the truth. It is an illusion we find ourselves in each time we fall into our own self-destructive talk. The interesting thing about any one of our circumstances is that it can all be changed within an instant by just one thing — our attitude. As a disclaimer, I know there are far more serious, unfair, and volatile things that happen to people that go beyond changing one’s attitude. The general and more common situations are applicable to this perspective. Therefore, it is the attitude that can change our outlook.

We have all been through several encounters that seemed if the other person, the environment, or the trajectory of things would simply shift and change then all would be well. We bank on change to happen to us rather than initiate and be the change that we, and most importantly others, need. We all face this conundrum every moment we are faced with the decision to react from a selfish place or respond with grace and empathy. It is incredibly difficult to do and seems bizarre and uncomfortable to attempt. However, the reward that comes with this sort of approach has never been more gratifying and peaceful than the one that seeks its own way.

