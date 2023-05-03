Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a series of stories featuring teachers in Copperas Cove Independent School District’s R.I.S.E. program, which has eliminated a shortage of teachers that other districts across the nation are experiencing.

COPPERAS COVE — Many high school students are not sure which career path they want to pursue upon graduation. But that was not the case with Monet Stancil. After enrolling in an early childhood development program as one of her high school classes, Stancil knew she wanted to be a classroom teacher. But to obtain her goal, she needed a bachelor’s degree in education and a teaching certification. To find a way to pay for her college, Stancil held up her right hand and enlisted in the U.S. Army. After five years of honorably serving her country as a 27D paralegal specialist, she ended her career in the military and enrolled in higher education, still with her sights set on becoming a classroom teacher.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.