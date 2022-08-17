It has been one month since Gen. Andrew Poppas, U.S. Army Forces Command’s commanding general, took command, and one of his first initiatives was to visit Fort Hood to meet soldiers and tour the installation.

Upon arrival to Fort Hood Aug. 8-9, 2022, Poppas was greeted by the III Armored Corps commanding general, Lt. Gen. Pat White, who took him on a tour to see various operations and units and to see Fort Hood’s unique People First Center.

