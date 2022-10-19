commisary

A sign that says, “Lower Prices,” is on display in the Warrior Way Commissary after many items have dropped in price due to the DoD’s “Taking Care of Service Members and Families” initiative on Oct. 11 at Fort Hood.

 U.S. Army Photo by Samantha Harms, Fort Hood Public Affairs

The Department of Defense’s “Taking Care of Service Members and Families” initiative lays out comprehensive actions to support military members struggling with the financial impacts of inflation, supply chain disruptions and the pandemic both here at Fort Hood and across all other installations.

“The department’s added investment in our budget allows us to reduce commissary prices at the register about 3-5% on most items — particularly on food staples that struggling military families need most such as bread, eggs, milk and more,” Bill Moore, director and CEO of the Defense Commissary Agency, said. “With this boost we can achieve at least 25% in overall savings for eligible patrons who shop their commissaries.”

