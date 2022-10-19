KILLEEN — For the eighth consecutive year, Congressman John Carter, who represents Texas’ 31st district in the U.S. Congress, which includes much of Fort Hood, honored the post-military service of 10 area veterans from across the district.
Of the veterans honored Saturday, seven served in the Army and three served in the Navy.
Half of the veterans live in the Killeen area while the other half reside in the Austin area.
As is customary with the commendation ceremonies, a member of Fort Hood’s leadership is asked to be the keynote speaker.
This year, Carter asked Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, deputy commander of maneuver at Fort Hood, to do the honors.
In his brief remarks, Beck said he was humbled to be in the presence of the 10 men and women honored Saturday.
“My wife and I were lucky to be in this area from ‘05 to ‘09 and really fell in love with this area, and it’s because of people like this,” he said. “It’s because of people that gave their entire adult life to our nation and service. And then the day they hung up their uniform, they started giving right away again.
“So, I’m very humbled to have the opportunity to be here today and be part of this, but I’m much more humbled to be in the audience of people like this.”
Since leaving the armed services, the veterans have involved themselves in many endeavors, including as school board members, city council members, food pantry directors, school administrators and many others.
Carter honored all of the veterans Saturday with Congressional Veteran Commendations, something he has done for eight years now.
“As a nation, those who serve should always be recognized,” Carter said during the ceremony at Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
Carter and his team devised the idea for the Congressional commendation when he was driving throughout his 31st Congressional District of Texas. He realized that there are several veterans who continue to serve their communities in honorable ways.
“What makes America great is the people and what they’re willing to give ... to keep this republic going,” he said.
Each of the past eight years, Carter has held the commendation ceremony on the campus of A&M-Central Texas, something the university’s president, Marc Nigliazzo, said is fitting.
“It seems fitting that this ceremony has been held annually at this site,” he said. “On land that was once part of ‘The Great Place’— Fort Hood, Texas — in sight of the flags that fly each day in remembrance of the nearby State Veterans Cemetery, where the echoes of artillery fire and a bugle call are not uncommon, on a campus whose student body is notably comprised of those serving and those who have served as well as members of their families.”
Veterans receiving the commendation Saturday were:
Charles Auldridge, U.S. Navy (Leander)
Richard Arlington Briggs, Jr., U.S. Army (Killeen)
Tracey Lindette Brown Greene, U.S. Army (Harker Heights)
Carl Doering, U.S. Army (Georgetown)
Mark Erskine, U.S. Army (Temple)
Mitch Fuller, U.S. Army (Hutto)
Benny Koshy, U.S. Army (Temple)
Juan Rivera, U.S. Army (Killeen)
Glenn Towery, U.S. Navy (Round Rock)
George Willey, U.S. Navy (Austin)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.