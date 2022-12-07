barracks

Construction of the framing for the second floor of Barracks 100 at Fort Hood is underway. Barracks 100 is the first barracks to be built from the ground up on the installation in more than two decades. When completed in 2023, the structure will house soldiers from the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade.

 Photo courtesy Fort Hood DPW

The framing for the second floor of Barracks 100 is currently being constructed here.

The barracks will be home to 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade soldiers. Command Sgt. Maj. Porter Seagram, 69th ADA, said Barracks 100 will provide soldiers a better quality of life.

